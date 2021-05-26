5 Ways 'Captain America: Civil War' Improved on the Comics

In 2018, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige stunned fans by announcing the studio was developing a film based on Marvel Comics’ Eternals. The assortment of late 1970s Jack Kirby characters are somewhat obscure, but Feige said the “Ancient Aliens” sci-fi trope buried in the concept made it a worthy addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four. Now, three or so years later, the movie is nearing release with an eclectic cast, a now Oscar-winning director, and the same sort of question marks that surrounded Guardians of the Galaxy before its 2014 release. So join us as we examine everything we know about Eternals to determine if it will contain the next Groot or, perhaps, something more mysterious.