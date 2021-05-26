J.T. Tuimoloau Named 2020-21 Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year

"For my unofficial visit last week, my dad and I arrived at noon on Tuesday," South Dakota quarterback and Minnesota commit Jacob Knuth said to 247Sports. "It was honestly kind of a surreal experience meeting everyone in person who I’ve been spending so much time with on Zoom and FaceTime calls. When we pulled in Coach Sanford, Coach Sheppard and Coach Schaekel all met me in the parking lot and it was kind of funny because Coach Sanford couldn’t get over how much bigger I am in person then on Zoom or film. I thought the same thing about him but I believe I've got him by an inch. We first went and did a short walk around the facility and I actually ran into Tanner and Jacob Clark and that was really cool. Then we went over to Buffalo Wild Wings and had lunch and sat outside across the street from the stadium. Again surreal. The last time I’d seen it was in February, it was snowing and really cold, it felt like a completely different place. The whole campus did really. As soon as we arrived back at facility, I went right into a one on one meeting with Coach Fleck. We’ve already spent so much time on FaceTime together. He’s exactly what I expected in person. So much energy and excitement. He explained his expectations of me as a leader and of the team and my recruiting class and that our goal going forward can be nothing short of Big 10 championships.