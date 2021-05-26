Cancel
Honolulu, HI

J.T. Tuimoloau Named 2020-21 Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year

By Brandon Huffman
247Sports
247Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonolulu, HI (May 26, 2021) – J.T. Tuimoloau has been selected as the 2020-21 Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year. The Award is presented annually to the most outstanding senior high school football player of Polynesian Ancestry. Current San Francisco 49ers Safety Talanoa Hufanga was selected as the...

