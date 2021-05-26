15 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Dubuque County in 24 hours

POLK COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced the first of two women who were charged criminally following a drug bust that occurred in February 2020 in Polk County. DrydenWire reported on February 17, 2020, that law enforcement had executed a search warrant at an Osceola, WI residence and located two adult women and several juveniles, according to a probable cause report from the Polk County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities also found a purse, within the reach of the children in the residence, which contained over 130 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, a digital scale, and a credit card with Tibbett’s name on it. In the basement of the residence, authorities found a digital scale with suspected methamphetamine residue inside a laundry basket of clothing in a child’s bedroom. In the attached garage authorities found another bag that contained a small amount of methamphetamine, more items of drug paraphernalia including another digital scale with residue on it, and a bong with suspected methamphetamine residue in the bottom.