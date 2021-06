Lee County Circuit Judge Christopher Hughes sentenced an Opelika man to 56 years in prison Monday following the man’s murder conviction handed down by a jury in March. Jarvis Nichols, 20, was sentenced to over half a century in prison after a Lee County jury found him guilty of murder-intentional, a Class A felony, in connection to the shooting that claimed the life of Evan Mikale Wilson and injured four others. The trial lasted two days, and jury deliberation lasted for less than an hour.