It seems like T.I. has taken the recent accusations against him and his wife Tiny, and used it as motivation for his latest single, and the single’s official music video. On Tuesday, T.I. released the music video for “What It’s Come To,” and if you’ve ever questioned if addressed those accusations in the song, the music video made it clear, as he continues to state his innocence. In the video, he clearly calls out Sabrina Peterson who recently requested that he and Tiny apologize to her, and in return, she said that she would rid the whole situation and that she wouldn’t want any money as a result of it all.