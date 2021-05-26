Arthur Beale, a 500-Year-Old (!) Gear Shop in London, Is Closing
It could have been 1501, maybe 1498, it was so long ago nobody knows for sure, a small shop (shoppe?) dedicated to selling sailing supplies opened in London. Originally, the store was called: John Buckingham, Hemp and Flax Dresser, Two-dealer and Rope-maker. A few hundred years later, the store took on its current name when a young Arthur Beale took over the business and decided to name the store after himself. For 500 years, the store carried on, one owner to the next, offering goods for the sailor and the adventurer.