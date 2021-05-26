Arthur Beale, a 500-Year-Old (!) Gear Shop in London, Is Closing

The cool thing about interviewing people in your community is that you find out how many cool people there are in your community! A resident of Lucas County may know Will Ghormley as the husband of librarian Lauri Ghormley or the dad of one of their old classmates. A child might remember him as Cowboy Billy playing his harmonica and telling his tall tales at the Art at the Museum event, while others may know him as the guy who carved and painted that awesome leather tribute to Hy-Vee known as “Chariton, Anniversary of Eights.” Veterans may have heard his stories of when he was an officer in the Army Paratroop Unit.