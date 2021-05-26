Cancel
Grab the Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse on sale for $90

By John Levite
windowscentral.com
Cover picture for the articleThe Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse is a fantastic mouse from Razer, and right now you can get it for just $89.99 at Amazon. This version without the RGB charging dock normally sells for around $110 and for as much as $130. Its lowest price ever was a brief drop to $80 during last year's holiday shopping season, so today's deal is just $10 above its best sale and much lower than it has been selling for the last several months.

