Most Indispensable Huskers: At No. 12, a super senior safety

College coaching staffs across the country have to manage their rosters more than ever before. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and prospect of players opting out of the 2020 season, the NCAA created a blanket eligibility waiver that gave players an extra year of eligibility to use at the end of their respective eligibility clocks. Some have dubbed the extra year as a "super senior" year. The additional year has made some rosters even bigger and that could be the case for years to come, as players who were true freshmen during the 2020 season will have the ability to stay an extra year after the 2023 or 2024 seasons. Additionally, the NCAA transfer portal and one-time transfer rule have made player movement more prevalent.