Loki Aims To Have ‘Wide-Reaching Ramifications Across the MCU’

With Tom Hiddleston's Loki series debuting on Disney+, fans want to know when the Loki series takes place in the MCU timeline. We've got you covered with a recap of Loki's entire MCU history that fully explains when the Loki show is set. Loki has a long history as the God of Mischief, a lot of it has to do with his jealously of his brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and wanting to impress his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins). And it's those issues that made Loki into the person he is today: clever, duplicitous, and absolutely wicked. We cover everything from Loki's first appearance in Thor, his attempt to conquer the world for Thanos in The Avengers, his return in chains in Thor: The Dark World, his appearance in Thor: Ragnarok, and then finally his death in Avengers: Infinity War and his surprise return and another shot at life in Avengers: Endgame.