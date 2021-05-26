Loki Aims To Have ‘Wide-Reaching Ramifications Across the MCU’

We might finally see someone who might interest Loki’s heart but it definitely isn’t what you think. Let’s find everything about Loki’s Love Interest. Marvel Studio’s finally ready to explore the love angle in ‘GOD OF MISCHIEF’S’ life, but hold on, it isn’t how you think it is. Tom Hiddleston will once again be seen as Loki on Marvel’s project releasing in June on Disney+Hostar. After being a part of so many movies where his brother was in the lead role, he will finally be seen as the ‘front and center’ of the movie. Loki will be seen as the same person who he was in Avengers: Endgame where he picked up the “tesseract” and alludes to places unknown. His meddling with other businesses and especially with the timeline gets him in trouble with TVA (aka Time Variance Authority).