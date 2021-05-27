Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ross, OH

Two high school seniors arrested for spraying profane messages on Ross campus

Posted by 
Amy Christie
Amy Christie
 22 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkIY7_0aC94qQy00
MabelAmber/ Pixabay

Two Ross high school seniors have been taken into custody after allegedly spraying dozens of profane texts throughout their school campus and in other locations.

According to the police, both graduating seniors are adults and were arrested on Monday after the suspicious spray-painting graffiti rampage. The messages were written sometime overnight Sunday, as Fox News reports.

The texts included spray-painted profanities and at least one racial slur. The entire Ross community was shocked by such behaviour, particularly after it was clarified that students had done it.

What happened on Monday?

At the beginning of the week students and parents arrived to school and found the messages, which included threatening words. They were written on the sidewalk out front, as the news outlet notes.

Ross Superintendent Chad Konkle has confirmed that the vandalism occurred.

“The administration of Ross Local School District became aware of vandalism to Ross High School early this morning. We are unable to discuss further details as the Ross Township Police are currently investigating the matter,” says the statement he put out on Monday.

How much will it cost to wipe out the disturbing messages?

According to Ross Township Maintenance Supervisor Paul Bulach, cleaning up the sidewalks will cost $2,000 and replacing the signs will be another $600.

What happened to the suspects?

The police have reported that both students who were arrested for taking part in the vandalism have confessed and gave their written statements about their involvement.

The charged students will graduate this year in Ross Township.

Amy Christie

Amy Christie

Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
938
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Ross, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Profanities#Vandalism#Profane#Mabelamber Pixabay Two#Fox News#Ross High School#Ross Township Maintenance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
Related
Knoxville, TNPosted by
Amy Christie

Knoxville woman takes on Walmart with an axe and no clothes

A Knoxville woman was arrested on Tuesday after she used an axe inside a Walmart store. Most of her clothes were missing when she was taken into custody, as Fox News reports. The police officers in Knoxville responded to an emergency call from the giant retailer. The caller said that there was a woman inside the Walmart store throwing items at the employees, most clothes forgotten, at home presumably.
Columbus, GAPosted by
Amy Christie

Columbus police reveal suspect’s motive for shooting spree: “White men picked on him and wronged him all his life”

Columbus authorities say a suspect who is accused of several shootings that took place in the weekend targeted white men in all his attacks. The victims are from Alabama and Georgia and the suspect is accused of staging three separate assaults. The attacks took place in Columbus, Georgia, and in Phenix City, Alabama, as The Blaze reports.
Springfield, MOPosted by
Amy Christie

Springfield teacher in hot water after offending student during “unicorn cupcake dispute” on the LGBTQ community

A Springfield middle school teacher has just lost her job after berating a student over his apparent objection to LGBTQ. The Springfield News-Leader reported the disturbing incident which involved the teacher calling the student names, offending him and on the whole not showing the tolerance she supposedly wished to see and criticized the student for not showing.
Wellesley, MAPosted by
Amy Christie

Wellesley school encourages students to turn in peers and teachers for any “biased behavior” or “rude jokes”

Wellesley Public Schools is reportedly encouraging all its students to report on peers and teachers for any speech offences that could show an “inherent bias.”. The administrators of Wellesley Public Schools are allegedly “encouraging students and staff to file complaints against one another for telling rude jokes and committing microaggressions or other 'incidents of bias,'” as reported by the National Review on Tuesday.