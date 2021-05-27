Two high school seniors arrested for spraying profane messages on Ross campus

MabelAmber/ Pixabay

Two Ross high school seniors have been taken into custody after allegedly spraying dozens of profane texts throughout their school campus and in other locations.

According to the police, both graduating seniors are adults and were arrested on Monday after the suspicious spray-painting graffiti rampage. The messages were written sometime overnight Sunday, as Fox News reports.

The texts included spray-painted profanities and at least one racial slur. The entire Ross community was shocked by such behaviour, particularly after it was clarified that students had done it.

What happened on Monday?

At the beginning of the week students and parents arrived to school and found the messages, which included threatening words. They were written on the sidewalk out front, as the news outlet notes.

Ross Superintendent Chad Konkle has confirmed that the vandalism occurred.

“The administration of Ross Local School District became aware of vandalism to Ross High School early this morning. We are unable to discuss further details as the Ross Township Police are currently investigating the matter,” says the statement he put out on Monday.

How much will it cost to wipe out the disturbing messages?

According to Ross Township Maintenance Supervisor Paul Bulach, cleaning up the sidewalks will cost $2,000 and replacing the signs will be another $600.

What happened to the suspects?

The police have reported that both students who were arrested for taking part in the vandalism have confessed and gave their written statements about their involvement.

The charged students will graduate this year in Ross Township.