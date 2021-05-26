Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

3 men beaten outside Kingsway West gas station early Wednesday

By Stephanie Baumer, Digital Content Producer
KMOV
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two men are on the run after assaulting three people at a Kingsway West gas station early Wednesday morning. Around 3 a.m., a 23-year-old man was approached by two armed suspects at the ZX gas station at 1620 Union. When the suspects asked for money, the man told them he didn’t have any. Then, the suspects knocked the victim to the ground. One of the suspects kicked the man and knocked him unconscious with a handgun. The second suspect also participated in the beating, according to police.

www.kmov.com
St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
