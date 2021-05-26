CBCO blood drive coming to Seymour on June 7

All blood types are needed – Successful donors will receive a T-shirt that promotes local donor pride. Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, reports less than optimal levels of all blood types. While COVID-19 vaccinations are in progress, the turnout at many area blood drives is still being negatively affected. On the other side, blood transfusions in area hospitals are taking place at levels not seen in several years. Blood drives around the CBCO service region serve a vital function in preserving the good health of our community.