Over 200 Piedmont High School students and their families gathered on Witter Field on Friday, June 12, to celebrate the end of four years of high school and graduation. As with the Piedmont Middle School eighth grade and Millennium High School graduations that same week, some pandemic-driven health protocols such as masking and social distancing measures were in place. Nevertheless, the mood was celebratory as all gathered for the first time in more than a year.