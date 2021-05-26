Cancel
Novi, MI

Motown Spoken Word Artist of the Year: Kyle Mack

Cover picture for the articleLast week I wrote about the finalists for the Motown Mic spoken word competition. This week I had the chance to connect with the 2021 Motown Spoken Word Artist of the Year, Kyle Mack. Born and raised in Novi, Michigan, he began exploring the city of Detroit after meeting his now fiancée, Ashley Adams. Adams is a poet who goes under the stage name Galaxy and Mack credits her for inspiring him to enter the contest. “I owe all the thanks to her because if it wasn’t for her pushing me to finish and submit my poem, especially when I was doubting myself, none of this would have been possible,” says Mack.

#Spoken Word#Artist Of The Year#New Music#Rapper#And The Word#Background Music#Catholic School Bastard#Mack On Motown Museum#Poets Writers#Detroitpworg#Motown Museum S Facebook#Winner#Photo#This Week
