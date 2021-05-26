JetBlue resuming daily flights at Worcester Regional Airport after halting service during COVID pandemic

JetBlue on Wednesday announced it will resume daily flights out of Worcester Regional Airport after halting the commercial service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline had been offering daily flights to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and New York City, but as cases of coronavirus spread last year and slowed travel, JetBlue requested approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation to temporarily suspend all service from Worcester. In its filing, JetBlue said flights from Worcester to New York City booked at less than 15% capacity, “making the service unsustainable for JetBlue to operate.”