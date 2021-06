Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has been named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, which recognizes the top netminder in the league. The NHL on Tuesday announced Fleury, Philipp Grubauer of the Avalanche and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Lightning as the three finalists. It’s the first time Fleury has finished in the top-three voting for the Vezina in his 17-year career. NHL general managers submitted ballots for the trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, and the top three vote-getters are designated as finalists. Fleury posted one of the best stat-lines of his career during the abbreviated season. He started 36 games and went 26-10 with a .928 save percentage and 1.98 goals-against-average during the regular season, both of which are career-bests. He and fellow goaltender Robin Lehner received the Jennings Trophy, which goes to the keepers on the NHL team with the fewest number of goals scored against. The winner of the Vezina Trophy will be announced sometime during the Stanley Cup Semifinals and Stanley Cup Final. The NHL says exact dates, format and times will be announced in the future. Fleury is also the Golden Knights’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.