Man Walks Out of Prison After Being Locked Up for Nearly 50 Years

A woman in El Salvador has been freed from jail after being given a 30-year sentence for having an accident which resulted in her losing her pregnancy.El Salvador has one of the most extreme abortion bans in the world – pregnancy terminations are even illegal in cases of rape and incest, when the woman’s life is in danger, or if the foetus is severely deformed.The Central American country routinely imprisons women who have had accidents during their pregnancy, or miscarriages, and also stillbirths by unjustly claiming they have had abortions.Sara, whose name has not been revealed to the media to...