The past few seasons for the New York Giants have been difficult, and they haven’t had a player worthy of being considered in the top 50 of all athletes in the NFL since they featured Odell Beckham Jr. on offense. After trading him away, the talent level dropped off significantly until they drafted Saquon Barkley, but his inability to remain healthy and active has hurt his standings. Defensively, they’ve been looking for a star to help project them into the spotlight.