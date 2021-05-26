More rain, hail on the way for southeast New Mexico. Storms to persist through weekend

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Target Area: Eddy The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 432 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Artesia, Atoka, Dayton, Artesia Municipal Airport and Lakewood. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.