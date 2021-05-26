Will Spring Come for Air Canada (TSX:AC) in September?

Air Canada is launching a trial of a new digital solution available through its mobile app for customers to securely scan, upload and verify their COVID-19 test results. This feature will help travellers conveniently validate compliance with government health travel requirements prior to arriving at the airport. Air Canada has developed its new solution with the support of Amadeus, one of the world's leading travel technology companies. Initially available beginning June 29 for flights from Frankfurt to Toronto and Montreal, the airline plans to roll-out the solution across its network later this summer pending results of the trial and introduce new capabilities so that customers can also pre-validate proofs of vaccination.