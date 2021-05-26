Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Will Spring Come for Air Canada (TSX:AC) in September?

investing.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAir Canada (TSX:AC) stock has reached a plateau after the government bailout in early April. This has made investors anxious about whether the stock has lost its momentum. But a two-month of little activity is too little a time to give up on the momentum stock. The bailout has protected Air Canada from bankruptcy, thus removing the fear of the stock falling back to the $20 price. Now, you have to wait for the spring, which will most likely come in September for AC.

ca.investing.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Canada#Travel Air#Ac#The European Union#Southwest Airlines#Luv#Delta Airlines#The Motley Fool Canada#Motley Fool#Delta Air Lines#Dal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Economy
News Break
Air Travel
Related
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Canada Will Lend Sunwing Airlines $100 Million To Offer Refunds

The Canadian government has reached an agreement with Sunwing Airlines to offer thousands of passengers refunds. The government will give the airline a C$100 million (US$81.3mn) loan to fund the massive backlog of refund requests. Travelers who made eligible bookings before 25th June 2021 for travel after 1st February 2020 can now receive refunds.
LifestyleTravelPulse

New Air Canada On-Board Video: An Ode to Canada

Air Canada has premiered Ode to Canada, its new on-board pre-flight safety video set in some of the country's most spectacular and iconic locations. The new video, now coming to a seatback video screen near you, takes customers on a stunning journey across Canada while depicting in unexpected ways the safety features of each aircraft.
Cell PhonesTravelPulse

New Air Canada App to Verify COVID Test Results

Air Canada is launching a trial of a new digital solution available through its mobile app for customers to securely scan, upload and verify their COVID-19 test results. This feature will help travellers conveniently validate compliance with government health travel requirements prior to arriving at the airport. Air Canada has developed its new solution with the support of Amadeus, one of the world's leading travel technology companies. Initially available beginning June 29 for flights from Frankfurt to Toronto and Montreal, the airline plans to roll-out the solution across its network later this summer pending results of the trial and introduce new capabilities so that customers can also pre-validate proofs of vaccination.
Public Healthsimpleflying.com

Air Canada Launches A Digital Health Passport Solution

Air Canada is launching a new digital health passport solution to simplify the passenger experience when traveling in these corona times. Through the Air Canada app, passengers will be able to upload their COVID-19 test results on select routes from Tuesday. The feature is being launched in partnership with Amadeus.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Motley Fool

A Massive Pilot Shortage Is Coming: What It Means for Airlines

Less than a year ago, many U.S. airlines were offering pilots generous early retirement packages, as they maneuvered to stretch their payroll support funds as far as possible. Since then, air travel demand has come roaring back, particularly in the domestic leisure market. In recent days, passenger throughput at TSA checkpoints has averaged 75% of 2019 levels -- and the summer peak season is just getting under way.
Lifestylethebl.com

Thousands of flights canceled following airline employees’ vaccination

Around 120,000 Global flights are canceled every year, according to flightaware.com, averaging about 329 cancelations daily, or 658 cancellations on a two-day average. However, 3,533 cancelations happened between Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26. In the last two days, there has been a 580% surge in flight cancellations worldwide.
Panama City Beach, FLPosted by
The Atlantic

A Grisly Skin Disease Is Creeping Into the American South

Three years ago, Laura Gaither and her family spent their summer vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida. One afternoon, while rinsing sand off her feet, the 35-year-old Alabama resident felt something biting her legs and noticed tiny black bugs on her skin. Gaither brushed them away, and later, when she described the bites to local residents, they told her that she had likely been bitten by sand flies.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

What Is A Cheatline On An Aircraft Livery?

An aircraft’s livery plays a significant role in its aesthetic appeal. It also adds a useful dash of variety to the photography of planespotters such as you and me. Trends in liveries have come and gone over the years, and one trend that we rarely see nowadays is a cheatline. But what exactly does this refer to, and why was it such a prominent template in years gone by?
Colorado Statetexasbreaking.com

Delta Variant Is Spreading Like Wildfire Across Colorado

Infections from a hazardous new coronavirus variant, Delta, are on the rise in Colorado, prompting health experts to emphasize the importance of being vaccinated. The Delta variant, also known as the B.1.617.2 variation, was found in Colorado in late April. It is believed to have originated in India. It has expanded to account for an approximated 40% of all new infections in Colorado by the first week of this month – a time frame of around six weeks.
Hawaii StateHouston Chronicle

Routes: Full flights for July 4 + SJC-JFK, Hawaii, United rule changes, more EU nations reopen

In the latest developments, AAA is predicting a busy holiday weekend for U.S. travel; JetBlue brings back a San Jose route to New York while United will add flights to the Sierras from SFO this winter; Hawaii will end its COVID testing requirement for vaccinated mainland visitors next month; United eases up some fare and award travel rules; five more European nations start to welcome American tourists again, but travel to the U.K. is still on hold; U.S. airlines urge the Justice Department to bring federal criminal charges against disruptive passengers as the TSA resumes self-defense training for flight crews; Delta adds service on a number of European routes; Hawaiian Airlines will bring back Honolulu-Tahiti fights; and new passenger lounges open at New York LaGuardia and Fort Lauderdale.
Sciencearcamax.com

The last – and only –foreign scientist in the Wuhan lab speaks out

Danielle Anderson was working in what has become the world’s most notorious laboratory just weeks before the first known cases of COVID-19 emerged in central China. Yet, the Australian virologist still wonders what she missed. An expert in bat-borne viruses, Anderson is the only foreign scientist to have undertaken research...
Aerospace & DefenseHouston Chronicle

Southwest Airlines cancels and delays 1000s of flights. Again.

For the second time this month, Southwest Airlines again canceled and delayed thousands of flights this weekend. According to the aviation blog One Mile at a Time, 48% of Southwest’s schedule was either delayed or canceled on June 25. Flight Aware shows another another 307 flights canceled on Saturday, which amounts to 9% of all Southwest flights.
Worldfreenews.live

The carrier of the Russian Doomsday weapon went to sea for the first time

The nuclear submarine Belgorod of Project 09852, which is to become the carrier of the Poseidon nuclear torpedoes, called the Doomsday weapon in the British press, has entered factory sea trials in the White Sea for the first time, a source in the shipbuilding industry told. According to the source,...
LifestyleBoston Globe

Fight and flight: TSA to resume self-defense classes for airline crews

The Transportation Security Administration will once again offer self-defense classes to flight attendants and pilots as the airline industry deals with a surge in cases of unruly passengers and sometimes violent behavior on flights. The return of the classes comes after the coronavirus pandemic prevented crew members from receiving the...