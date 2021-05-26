Will Spring Come for Air Canada (TSX:AC) in September?
Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock has reached a plateau after the government bailout in early April. This has made investors anxious about whether the stock has lost its momentum. But a two-month of little activity is too little a time to give up on the momentum stock. The bailout has protected Air Canada from bankruptcy, thus removing the fear of the stock falling back to the $20 price. Now, you have to wait for the spring, which will most likely come in September for AC.