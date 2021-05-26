Bunnell Honored On Senior Day At SIU-C
Adam Bunnell of Salem was honored this past weekend at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, Itchy Jones Stadium on Senior Day. Adam was a 2016 graduate of Salem Community High School. After graduation, he played for Kaskaskia Blue Devils baseball team and graduated in 2018. That summer, he was invited to pitch in the Northwood League, Great Lakes Division for the Green Bay Bullfrogs as a reliver and closer. In the fall of 2019, Adam attended and played for the McKendree University Bearcats as their mid-reliever and closer.southernillinoisnow.com