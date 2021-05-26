Bunnell Honored On Senior Day At SIU-C

The Salem 12u Wildcats finished 2nd at their own tournament held at the Little League Complex over the weekend, falling to the SC Storm Chasers in the championship 6-5. Salem took an early 1-0 lead in the 2nd while SC scored 3 in the 3rd. Salem trailed 6-2 but added a run in the 4uth and 3 more in the 6th before falling just short with the tying run on base. Evan Barnes went 3-3 with 3 RBI Zane Dodson drove in a run with 2 runs each from Jaret Gibson and Keytin Grawe. Payton Gullion and Max Vincent also had hits. On the mound, Barnes got the start going 3.1innings striking out 5. Avery Gullion came in to finish the final 1.2 innings striking out all 5 outs he got.