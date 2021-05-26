Cancel
Salem, IL

Bunnell Honored On Senior Day At SIU-C

By Alex Wellen
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Bunnell of Salem was honored this past weekend at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, Itchy Jones Stadium on Senior Day. Adam was a 2016 graduate of Salem Community High School. After graduation, he played for Kaskaskia Blue Devils baseball team and graduated in 2018. That summer, he was invited to pitch in the Northwood League, Great Lakes Division for the Green Bay Bullfrogs as a reliver and closer. In the fall of 2019, Adam attended and played for the McKendree University Bearcats as their mid-reliever and closer.

Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Martin Named GLVC Pitcher of the Year

Salem grad and Quincy University southpaw Riley Martin was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference pitcher of the year. Martin logged 66 innings in 10 starts striking out 130 on his way to finishing the regular year with a 3.00 ERA, .224 opponent batting average and 3 complete games. Martin recorded double digit strikeouts in all but one start piling up 16 or more on 5 occasions to become the 1st Quincy hurler to be named the pitcher of the year since 2003. In his last regular season start, Martin struck out 19 in just seven innings, earning his 2nd pitcher of the week award. His 19-k performance came against top seed and GLVC Championships Illinois Springfield.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Salem 12u Fall Just Short In Tournament Championship To SC

The Salem 12u Wildcats finished 2nd at their own tournament held at the Little League Complex over the weekend, falling to the SC Storm Chasers in the championship 6-5. Salem took an early 1-0 lead in the 2nd while SC scored 3 in the 3rd. Salem trailed 6-2 but added a run in the 4uth and 3 more in the 6th before falling just short with the tying run on base. Evan Barnes went 3-3 with 3 RBI Zane Dodson drove in a run with 2 runs each from Jaret Gibson and Keytin Grawe. Payton Gullion and Max Vincent also had hits. On the mound, Barnes got the start going 3.1innings striking out 5. Avery Gullion came in to finish the final 1.2 innings striking out all 5 outs he got.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Salem 10u Goes 2-2 Over The Weekend

The Salem 10u played a pair of double headers this weekend. On Saturday they dropped a pair of close games to the Effingham Heaters losing the opener 10-9. Owen Tennyson drove in a pair with RBI also from Bentley Bryan, Zane Applegate, Jax Schaubert and Rhett Starnes. Salem then dropped the 2nd game 10-8. Jayce Keller homered with 4 RBI, Applegate drove in 2 and Tennyson added another.
Illinois StatePantagraph

Illinois State's David Perkins shoots 71 in first round of NCAA golf regional

Illinois State senior David Perkins fired a 1-under-par 71 during Monday's first round of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagemont Golf Club in Noblesville, Ind. Perkins finished by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and is tied for 11th place heading into Tuesday's second round. He had an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his round on the 7,173-yard, par-72 layout.
Carbondale, ILkwayradio.com

Track Wins; Softball vs. ISU in NCAA Tournament

The UNI men’s track and field team captured its third-consecutive and 10th outdoor conference title at the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Championships on Sunday in Carbondale, Ill. with 167.50 points, while the women finished fifth overall with 82 points. The UNI softball team earned the programs first at-large bid into...
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Lady Cougars Use Long Ball For Sweep…..Salem Falls At Nashville, Hosts Wesclin Today

The SC Lady Cougars improved to 12-3 with a double header sweep at Woodlawn with a pair of 9-8 wins. In the opener, Halle Smith hit 2 doubles and homered to drive in 3, Sydnee Garrett drove in a run with a double. In the 2nd game, Kayla Swift homered twice and drove in five, Brooklyn and Sydnee Garret also homered. SC will host Altamont for a double header this afternoon weather permitting.
Carbondale, ILcilfm.com

MVC Baseball Championship All-Session Passes Go On-Sale for $50

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University announced on Monday that it has a limited amount of all-session passes available on-sale to the public for the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference baseball championship tournament, May 25-29. All-session passes will be valid for general admission to The Hill area on the first-base side of Itchy Jones Stadium. Fans may bring their own chairs or blankets and will have access to the stadium restrooms and concession areas. Vehicles will not be permitted on The Hill.
Carbondale, ILThe Southern

MVC Track Championship | Saluki sprinter tells league to remember his face

CARBONDALE — If the Missouri Valley Conference didn't know Willie Johnson's face before, they certainly know now. The freshman from East St. Louis with the white headband and the glasses captured the 400-meter dash title and helped SIU win the 1,600-meter relay in the final event of the MVC outdoor track and field championship Sunday.
Carbondale, ILchatsports.com

Drake Track & Field Has Historic Close To MVC Championship

The Drake University men's track & field team recorded one of its best showings ever at the Missouri Valley Conference Championship Sunday afternoon in Carbondale, Ill. The team finished third in the team standings with 135 points and seven individual champions. The Bulldogs' third-place showing was their highest since 1974...
Carbondale, ILThe Southern

Prep Baseball | Cameron, Deaton lead Marion past Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Behind the pitching of Kale Cameron and Josh Deaton, the Marion baseball team shut out Carbondale, 7-0, Friday in a rare night game at the Super Block. The win lifted Marion's record to 9-1 overall and 4-0 in the South Seven Conference, while Carbondale dropped to 3-9 and 0-6.
Carbondale, ILshelbycountypost.com

SHS grad Erin Diemer wins pole vault title at MVC Outdoor Championships

Erin Diemer became the first Southern Illinois woman to win the pole vault competition in the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoors Championships Friday in Carbondale, Illinois. Diemer, a senior from Shelbyville, Indiana, cleared 12 feet, 11.5 inches to secure the victory over Illinois State’s Nicole Bagwell (12-7.5). Diemer (photo, center) cleared...
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Salem 12u Splits Pool Games At Salem Tournament

The Salem 12u tournament opened up last night at the Little League Complex. Salem dropped their opener 10-6 in a tight ball game Salem led 4-3 until late in the game. Aaden Rostance threw really well in the loss. He went 4.1 with 4 strikeouts and only 3 earned runs allowed. At the plate, Evan Barnes, Jaret Gibson and Rostance drove in runs. Landon Maxey was 2-2 with 3 runs scored, Payton Gullion added 2 hits and Zane Dodson scored a run.
Illinois StatePosted by
FanSided

Illinois Football: Illini secures official visit from a 2022 top tight end

It looks like the Illinois football team will be having another big visitor here in about a month. The month of June was gearing up to be extremely important for the Illini, as 17 different recruits are planning an official visit. The weekend of June 4 has 11 players coming into town, the weekend of June 11 has four players visiting and the weekend of June 18 has two players arriving in Champaign. It now looks like you can add one more to that June 18 visit weekend.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats Fall In Extras At Freeburg, Travel To Nashville Today

The Salem Wildcats return to action today with a pair of games at Nashville starting at 10am. The Cats are coming off a tough to take 6-5 loss to Freeburg in extra innings. Salem led 4-1 headed to the final inning, but the Midgets plated 3 in the frame to send the game to extra innings. Freeburg scored 2 and Salem was stopped at 1 in the 8th for the loss. Salem got RBI from Griffin Day, Quentin Purcell and Isaak Williams. Hunter Daniels added a double. Brighton Lucas worked 7.2 innings allowing 5 earned runs before he ran out of pitches and gave way to Carter Rose.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Salem 12u To Host Tournament Starting Tonight at Complex

The Salem 12u will host their tournament at the Complex this weekend starting with games tonight. Salem and South Central open things up at 5:340 followed by SC and Washington County with the Salem Washington County game to finish the night at 8:30. On Saturday the day begins with the...
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Lady Cats Relay Highlights Their Annies Invitational

The Salem Lady Cats competed at the Annies Invitational yesterday. DuQuoin won the event with 134 points followed by Nashville and Marion. Charleston was 4 with Centralia 6 and Salem was 10th out of the 11 teams followed by Mt Vernon. The Lady Cats were led by the 4×800 relay...
Marion, ILThe Southern

Football Player of the Year | Marion's Hunter Simmons

On Oct. 25, 2019, Hunter Simmons walked off the football field at Mount Vernon as the quarterback of an 0-9 team after a 44-14 loss to Mount Carmel. Almost 18 months to the day, Simmons strode off the turf field at Marion as the quarterback of an unbeaten team and conference champion after a 54-29 win over Carbondale wrapped up a 6-0 season.