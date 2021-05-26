Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

A bright duplex apartment in Israel by Tal Goldsmith Fish

By Andreea Apostu
10stunninghomes.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bright duplex apartment in Israel by Tal Goldsmith Fish that plays with light. Located in Tel Aviv, Israel, this bright duplex apartment measures 200 square meters (2,152 square feet) and was designed by Tal Goldsmith Fish. During the planning process, the architects tried to find the right mixture of...

www.10stunninghomes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Photography#Square Feet#Tel Aviv#Times Square#Bright Duplex#Duplex Apartment#Wooden Floors#Soft Furniture#Home#Glass#Layers#Reflections#Movement Possibilities#Alienation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Middle East
Related
Restaurantstrip101.com

Top 10 Restaurants In Tel Aviv, Israel - Updated 2021

There are so many cool things to do in Tel Aviv. There are the beautiful sunny Tel Aviv beaches, and the non-stop crazy Tel Aviv nightlife scene, but the true secret of the city lies in its thriving culinary scene. With many delicious restaurant options, it’s painstakingly hard to choose where to eat. Read on to learn about the best restaurants in Tel Aviv and have yourself a memorable meal (or two)!
thelakewoodscoop.com

24 Hours Left to Win an Apartment in Israel or $300,000 Cash! Deadline Thursday

MERON; Who did not hear of this revered and holy gravesite? Who does not know of the great sage Reb Shimon bar Yochai? Thousands upon thousands of people visit Meron on a weekly basis, and are elevated spiritually and see miraculous results in their day-to-day struggles. As many thousands tend to come in order to pour their hearts out and are in desperate quest of yeshuos, many others come to thank Rabi Shimon on the supernatural miracles they’ve witnessed in his great merit.
Real Estateseybothteamhomes.com

153 Bright Street , #1

This 2+ bed / 1.5 bath direct-entry home w/ AC & 2 PKG is a rare opportunity for the discerning buyer. Featuring an excellent floor plan w/ no wasted space and 1100+ sqft on one level plus an add'tl 500+ sqft of direct, private BONUS space in the lower level. A sunny, south-facing living room w/ adjoining dining room feat. crown molding & elegant lighting - make this perfect for those who WFH, entertain or like to host. Your kitchen offers ample cabinet storage, s/s appliances, wine fridge & granite counters w/ easy outdoor access for grilling. Two equal-sized beds - one w/ a new shiplap wall - adding texture & charm in an already warm & inviting bedroom space. You'll be grateful for an extra half bath, the full has tub w/ tiled surround & in-unit w/d. Hardwood throughout, newer central air, newer windows, gas cooking make this a smart buy. Set on the Waltham/Watertown line, close to commuter rail, Moody St's shops/restaurants, & Charles River Greenway. Showings start immediately!
Designers & Collectionswolfandbadger.com

Dress Ava Bright White

A spectacular design made of fleshy, noble satin. Draped neckline maintained with thin straps of macaroon type crossed on the sensually exposed back. Midi length broke by a high, heavily draped slit on the left thigh. Set a dress with sandals on a high heel and strong jewelry and create a cocktail, sexy look, or perversely put on her white sneakers and feel special during the summer afternoon.
Family Relationshipsmansfieldenterprise.com

On The Bright Side

We took our annual Davidson-Carpenter-Vidrine-Sonnier summer vacation last week. “The Sixteen of Us” — as we refer to ourselves collectively — include four families — my parents, my family, and my two sisters and their families. We currently range in age from eight to 73. And this year, the sixteen...
MinoritiesWicked Local

LETTER TO MARBLEHEAD EDITOR: Why Tal-Makhluf created the petition

In order to give context to the decision to create the petition. I created the petition to remove the BLM flag because parents and I were aware of BLM’s associations and were concerned how it would affect the students. I want to be clear that black lives do matter and my hope is that the school continues to be supportive for black lives matter issues and that of other persecuted groups.
MilitaryWRAL

Iran says its naval vessels have reached the Atlantic for the first time

CNN — An Iranian navy destroyer ship has reached the Atlantic Ocean, Iran's deputy army commander, Admiral Habibullah Sayyari said, according to official news agency IRNA. Accompanied by a logistical vessel, the ship's voyage marks the first time Iran has been able to reach the Atlantic using naval vessels without docking in any international ports, Sayyari said. The ships set sail over a month ago from the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran, he added.
Scienceheritagefl.com

National Geographic 'Emerging Explorer'

(JNS) — The National Geographic Society named University of Haifa professor Dr. Aviad Scheinin as one of its “Emerging Explorers” in 2021—one of 15 individuals it described as changing the world “one idea at a time.”. In an announcement last week, it said its cohort of storytellers, researchers and conservationists...
Home & Gardenluxuryrealestate.com

Our Best Duplexes

Many people have ever dreamed of living in duplex with a terrace and with well-differentiated day and night areas. They tend to be larger homes than normal flats and therefore have more spaces to be able to do several different activities at the same time. They are designed especially for families with children. In addition, they are usually very well illuminated properties, since most rooms are oriented towards the street and usually have a terrace or a small patio or garden to be able to spend moments outdoors.
Energy Industryworldcapitaltimes.com

Israel-UAE oil transport deal sparks environmental, security concerns in Tel Aviv

Israel’s Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel has called on National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabbat to cancel an oil deal recently signed with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), noting that transporting the petrol through Israel would cause environmental damage and the increased risk of attacks on vessels and storage facilities in the region, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on June 8.
Energy Industrywcn247.com

Sri Lanka testing for oil in waters near stricken cargo ship

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan authorities say they have taken water samples to try to determine whether a fire-ravaged cargo ship slowly sinking off the coast is leaking oil. Results of the tests taken by the Marine Environment Protection Authority were still pending Friday. The tests were prompted by satellite images from Planet Labs Inc. that showed a substance that could be oil in the water near the Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl, which was devastated by a nearly two-week fire before it started sinking last week. The ship’s operator X-Press Feeders said in a statement Thursday night that “a grey sheen has been observed emanating from the vessel, and water samples are currently being tested.”
Animalsilona-andrews.com

Always a Bright Idea

Dear Jackie, we got your email. We are rooting for you. Oooh, what would we do if you didn’t gift us with these truly necessary pieces of information?. That was hysterical! I’m trying to find the soap recipe Ilona posted, anyone know when that was?. Hey Artstuff,. Here for foamy...
Worldttgmedia.com

Mauritius to reopen to tourists from 15 July

Mauritius is to reopen to international visitors from 15 July with a phased lifting of restrictions over the next few months. The Indian Ocean island will allow fully vaccinated tourists to stay during the first phase of reopening from 15 July to 30 September. Mauritius is currently on the UK government’s amber list under the traffic light system.
Lifestyletrip101.com

10 Best 2-Bedroom Hotels In Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, is a great tourist spot for those wanting to experience the charm and rich culture of Southeast Asia. The Grand Palace and the temple of Emerald Buddha within the palace complex is one of the most visited places in Bangkok. It offers a glimpse of the rich Thai heritage. You can’t miss shopping while in Bangkok. Central World, The Palladium and Siam Paragon are some of the most popular shopping malls, with international and national brand stores. Head to one of the street markets and find a deal if you want to buy local stuff. Head to the floating market for a shopping experience of your lifetime. For a comfortable stay, check out this list of the best 2-bedroom hotels in Bangkok, Thailand.
Astronomylodivalleynews.com

China publishes color photos of the surface of Mars

The Chinese Space Administration today released (11) a 360-degree panoramic and two-color image of the surface of Mars and the instruments of the Tianwen-1 spacecraft, which arrived at the Red Planet on May 15. The photo shows the areas around the landing area, which is flat and rocky, and was...
Middle Eastworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Israel to raze Palestinian heritage site to build Jewish neighbourhood

Pre-Nakba Palestinian village Lifta is to become Israeli neighbourhood. - Advertisement - June 7, 2021 at 5:53 pm | Published in:Israel, Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories. June 7, 2021 at 5:53 pm. - Advertisement - Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work byMiddle East Monitor is...
Economybeef2live.com

Top 20 Most Produced Foods In The United Arab Emirates

Top 20 Most Produced Foods In The United Arab Emirates. Dates were the most produced food commodity in The United Arab Emirates in 2019 followed by cucumbers and tomatoes. The United Arab Emirates produced more than 300K metric tons of dates in 2019. The United Arab Emirates produced more than...
Worlduaemoments.com

Malta Announces Quarantine-Free Travel For UAE Passengers

Customers will also have seamless access to European cities via the airline's codeshare agreement with Air Malta. Emirates passengers travelling to Malta, who are 5 years old or above, are required to hold a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate for a test taken within 72 hours of arrival in Malta.