A bright duplex apartment in Israel by Tal Goldsmith Fish

Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, is a great tourist spot for those wanting to experience the charm and rich culture of Southeast Asia. The Grand Palace and the temple of Emerald Buddha within the palace complex is one of the most visited places in Bangkok. It offers a glimpse of the rich Thai heritage. You can’t miss shopping while in Bangkok. Central World, The Palladium and Siam Paragon are some of the most popular shopping malls, with international and national brand stores. Head to one of the street markets and find a deal if you want to buy local stuff. Head to the floating market for a shopping experience of your lifetime. For a comfortable stay, check out this list of the best 2-bedroom hotels in Bangkok, Thailand.