A bright duplex apartment in Israel by Tal Goldsmith Fish

This 2+ bed / 1.5 bath direct-entry home w/ AC & 2 PKG is a rare opportunity for the discerning buyer. Featuring an excellent floor plan w/ no wasted space and 1100+ sqft on one level plus an add'tl 500+ sqft of direct, private BONUS space in the lower level. A sunny, south-facing living room w/ adjoining dining room feat. crown molding & elegant lighting - make this perfect for those who WFH, entertain or like to host. Your kitchen offers ample cabinet storage, s/s appliances, wine fridge & granite counters w/ easy outdoor access for grilling. Two equal-sized beds - one w/ a new shiplap wall - adding texture & charm in an already warm & inviting bedroom space. You'll be grateful for an extra half bath, the full has tub w/ tiled surround & in-unit w/d. Hardwood throughout, newer central air, newer windows, gas cooking make this a smart buy. Set on the Waltham/Watertown line, close to commuter rail, Moody St's shops/restaurants, & Charles River Greenway. Showings start immediately!