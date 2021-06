The amount of violent speech against Arabs and Palestinians on social media rose by 15 times during the recent conflicts in the Middle East compared to last year, a new report shared exclusively with The Independent has found.It came after the massive assaults by the Israeli government, which displaced 52,000 Palestinians through air strikes between 6 May and 21 May 2021. At least 213 Palestinians were killed in airstrikes, including 61 children, with more than 1,400 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Ten people were killed in Israel, including two children, Israeli authorities said at the...