See inside Daniel O’Donnell’s lavish former Donegal mansion as it goes back on the market

One of a kind custom-built single-family home, on large corner with in ground pool! 6-bedrooms 4 full baths, sprawling home with almost 4,000 square feet. First floor has dual living rooms perfect for entertaining in one room and kids in the other with hardwood floors throughout. Also on this floor is formal dining room, Plantation Blinds throughout, an updated chefs’ kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, granite countertops, wine bar & beverage cooler, plus a bedroom and full bath on the first floor. Master suite on top floor with two walk in closets, bath with steam shower, private deck with access to a rooftop deck with amazing wetland and bay views. Great spot to watch the Fireworks in OC, AC, Sea Isle & Upper Township. Second floor features a Bonus Room which is large enough for an In-Law Suite or just a large family gathering/ kids hangout. Large back deck out the kitchen, in-ground pool featuring 6 spa jets and spa bench, privacy fence, shed and outdoor shower. Other features include dual zone gas heat, central air, tankless hot water heater, 2 car garage, storage, maintenance free vinyl siding and plenty of parking. This is a must-see home, easy to show.