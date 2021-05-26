newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Long-Delayed Tony Awards to Arrive This Fall Along With 'The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!'

By Joe Lynch
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a lengthy postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tony Awards ceremony for the 2019-2020 Broadway season – originally scheduled for June 7, 2020 – will officially return as part of a four-hour event on Sunday, Sept. 26. The American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards will broadcast live at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Paramount+, followed by the broadcast of The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, a live concert event celebrating the return of Broadway, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, Paramount+ and the CBS app.

www.billboard.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Broadway Musical#Broadway Theatre#Musical Theatre#Live Theatre#Tony Martin#Paramount#Cbs#Moulin Rouge#The Broadway League#Tina Turner Musical#Tony Award Winners#Best Revival#Nominees#Beloved Classics#Stage#Fall#Best Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
EntertainmentDeadline

Tony-Winning Designer Clint Ramos On Broadway’s Return: Where Is The American Theater That Speaks To Everyone? – Guest Column

Editors note: Tony Award-winning costume designer Clint Ramos says he felt his “very selfhood slip away” when the industry he loves shut down in March 2020, and with two Tony nominations pending – he’s up for Best Costume Design/Play for The Rose Tattoo, and Best Scenic Design/Play for Slave Play – the designer, born and raised in Cebu, the Philippines, should be unreservedly delighted with the recent rush of planned Broadway openings. So why has he “been unable to muster a wholehearted sense of hope?” In a guest column for Deadline, Ramos, a lifelong advocate for an equitable landscape in theater and film, poses a series of questions to the industry, raising concerns that he says weigh heavily on the hearts of colleagues of color. “I am delighted at the notion of a return to the American theater,” Ramos writes. “But not as we left it. I want to return to a truly equitable American theater.”
Entertainmentcititour.com

TONY AWARDS AND BROADWAY CONCERT TO AIR ON SEPTEMBER 26

The 2019-2020 Tony Awards will be presented as part of a special four-hour event entitled, “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” on Sunday, September 26. The evening will kick-off with the presentation of majority of the American Theatre Wing’s 74th Annual Tony Awards at 7pm, which will stream live exclusively on the Paramount+ network.
Entertainmentwestplainsdailyquill.net

The long-delayed Tony Awards finally have a date — Sept. 26

NEW YORK (AP) — The long-delayed Tony Awards have been given a fall air date and a four-hour streaming canvas to celebrate the pandemic-shortened Broadway season that upended the theater …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
EntertainmentHouston Chronicle

At last, the Tonys set the date: The theater awards will be handed out Sept. 26 on CBS

NEW YORK - Broadway buffs can sleep tonight with thoughts of Tonys dancing in their heads. The awards show has an air date - at last. Sunday, Sept. 26, is the day for what has to be the most torturously cliffhanger Tonys in the accolades' 74-year run. Never mind that the awards are for a short list of 18 shows in the truncated 2019-20 season - wait, when was that again? And some of the nominated productions feel so distant that their titles barely register: "Sea Wall/A Life"? "The Sound Inside"? "Grand Horizons?"
Moviestalesbuzz.com

The 2020 Tony Awards will air in September on Paramount+

More than a year after they were postponed due the pandemic, the 2020 Tony Awards will finally air on Sept. 26. But, in a bit of a blow to the theater industry’s visibility, for the first time ever the Radio City Music Hall award show celebrating the best of Broadway will air mostly on the streaming platform Paramount+.
MusicBroadway.com

Broadway's Biggest Night Is On! The 74th Annual Tony Awards Sets September Date

A date has been set for Broadway's biggest night! CBS and Tony Award Productions will celebrate the return of live theater on Broadway with a multi-platform event, The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! on September 26 beginning at 9PM ET on CBS. Many of the awards will be presented with a streaming presentation, but three awards—Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical—will be broadcast on the network. Other winners will be celebrated throughout the broadcast.
Entertainmentnewyorktheatreguide.com

Tony Awards set 2020 ceremony date for Sept. 26

The Tony Awards will take place in the fall, two weeks after Broadway theatres reopen. The ceremony date for the 2020 Tony Awards has been confirmed. The 2020 Tony Awards will take place on September 26, and will also be available to stream live and on demand. Find out all the nominees for the 2020 Tony Awards here. For this year’s ceremony, a streaming event will also take place to celebrate nationwide theatre that has taken place throughout the pandemic.
EntertainmentPosted by
Rolling Stone

Tony Awards Announce Ceremony Date, ‘Broadway’s Back’ Special

Following a lengthy postponement, the 74th annual Tony Awards will take place September 26th as part of a four-hour event trumpeting the return of Broadway. Originally scheduled for fall 2020, the 74th annual Tonys will now stream exclusively on Paramount+, with the award gala honoring the shows and performances of the 2019-2020 Broadway season that was abruptly halted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
NFLonstageblog.com

It's time for the Tony Awards and CBS to part ways

Yesterday, it was announced that the Tony Awards would finally be presented before the beginning of 2022. On September 26th, the three major show awards(Best Musical, Best Play, Best Revival of a Play) would be announced during a special concert airing on CBS at 9 pm. However, the bulk of the awards would be handed out, in some fashion, on the network’s streaming service Paramount+. This will be the first time in decades that the entire awards ceremony won’t be aired in one single broadcast.
Performing Artswtaq.com

Tony Awards set for September after coronavirus delays

(Reuters) -The Tony Awards for Broadway theater that were delayed for more than a year by the coronavirus pandemic will take place on Sept. 26, The Broadway League, which organizes the event, said in a statement on Wednesday. The awards, which celebrate the best plays and musicals on Broadway, will...
Celebritiesdanielpluslauren.com

The Tony Awards returning post #COVID19 September 26 on @CBS @paramountplus ~ @TheTonyAwards #TonyAwards #broadway

This just in, The Tony Awards surprised us on Twitter today announcing the 74th annual Tony Awards will take place this Fall on Sunday, September 26, 2021, which will be a live multi-platform event on both CBS on TV, and streaming live on Paramount Plus, which after the broadcast, will feature an additional live one hour event called “Broadway’s Back” that celebrates Broadway’s best, and the bright future of Broadway returning following the COVID19 pandemic.
Performing ArtsDaily Beast

The Tony Awards Will Finally Happen, Just After Broadway Reopens

The long-delayed 74th annual Tony Awards, for shows and performances from the 2019/2020 Broadway season cut short by COVID, will take place on September 26, reconceived as a general celebration of the official reopening of Broadway earlier that month. The Tony Awards: Broadway’s Back will not only feature the awards,...
Celebritiescalifornianewstimes.com

Tony Awards 2021 will stream ceremony on Paramount Plus

The brightest Broadway stars of the 2019-2020 theater season with a shortened pandemic will finally be convened at a postponed Tony Awards ceremony that is far from tradition. When the Broadway League and American Theater Wing award the 74th Annual Awards on September 26, almost all 25 categories, including acting, writing and director, will be announced exclusively on the streaming service Paramount +.
Theater & DancePosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

The Carnegie to host one-night-only production of the Tony Award-winning musical American Idiot June 5

The music still rocks. The lyrics still have meaning. And given the state of the world today, it’s the perfect time to embrace Green Day’s American Idiot. The original cast of The Carnegie’s production of American Idiot will reunite for one night only on Saturday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m. Originally brought to life to kick off The Carnegie’s 2019-20 theatre season, proceeds from the American Idiot reunion will benefit local performers and crew members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through The Carnegie’s Creative Disruption Committee (The Carnegie CDC). Tickets are $15.
Entertainmentprimetimer.com

The Tonys will be a streaming-only ceremony on Paramount+ this year, followed by a two-hour CBS broadcast celebration of Broadway’s return

The long-awaited, pandemic-postponed 74th Annual Tony Awards will air as a two-hour streaming-only awards show on Sept. 26. The broadcast portion of the four-hour Broadway themed evening will include the live presentation of only three Tony Awards: Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical. But the other winners will be celebrated throughout the CBS broadcast.
Musicthebroadwayblog.com

The Tony Awards Return! But You’ll Have to Pay to See ‘Em

Let the joyous news be spread! The Tony Awards are finally scheduled! Oh, wait. Now we have to subscribe to Paramount+ to see who wins? Well, yes and no. CBS and Tony Award Productions will celebrate Broadway’s highly anticipated return of live theatre with a multi-platform event, THE TONY AWARDS® PRESENT: BROADWAY’S BACK! on Sunday, September 26 (9-11 p.m. EST) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ and the CBS app.
CelebritiesIdaho8.com

Tony Awards Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the Tony Awards which honor achievements on Broadway. September 26, 2021 – The 74th Annual Tony Awards are scheduled to take place. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. June 9, 2019 – The 73rd Annual...