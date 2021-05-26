Long-Delayed Tony Awards to Arrive This Fall Along With 'The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!'
After a lengthy postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tony Awards ceremony for the 2019-2020 Broadway season – originally scheduled for June 7, 2020 – will officially return as part of a four-hour event on Sunday, Sept. 26. The American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards will broadcast live at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Paramount+, followed by the broadcast of The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, a live concert event celebrating the return of Broadway, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, Paramount+ and the CBS app.www.billboard.com