People Moves: Embroker Names 2 Execs; Markel Promotes Castriotta; Kaufmann, McPhail Join WTW; Laufer, Pignataro to AGS Executive Team

Insurance Journal
 17 days ago

Digital commercial lines insurer Embroker announced the appointment of a chief insurance officer and a chief technology officer. Steve Prymas, Embroker’s new chief insurance officer, brings 20 years of experience to the company, having served as vice president, Specialty Lines manager, and most recently, global chief underwriting officer of Cyber for GenRe. Previously he served at The Hartford for 17 years, with increasing responsibility ultimately culminating in his position as vice president, head of Hartford Financial Products.

