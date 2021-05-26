People Moves: Embroker Names 2 Execs; Markel Promotes Castriotta; Kaufmann, McPhail Join WTW; Laufer, Pignataro to AGS Executive Team

Hannah Greenberg and Alex Lopez, both EMBA 20, are best friends who hope to add “chief executive” to their resumes. The pair are looking to buy a software as a service (SaaS) company in the hospitality or financial services industry through their new search fund Ven Capital Partners. They scour markets for a perfect match, typically a successful 60-something owner who is about to retire. ”A lot of family businesses don’t think about succession and they don’t have a plan of what’s next for them when they retire,” Lopez said. “That’s where we come in.”