HBO Max: How much will it cost and what will its catalog be?

By Entrepreneur en Español
MySanAntonio
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max will reach 39 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean as of June 29 and compete with other streaming services in the region such as Netflix and Disney + . We tell you how much it will cost and what will be its catalog. The countries that HBO...

www.mysanantonio.com
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

HBO Max Turns 1: How Its Post-AT&T Future Looks

WarnerMedia’s big bet on video streaming will reach its first anniversary on May 27. And while passing that mark may be cause enough for celebration at another business, the mood within WarnerMedia’s streaming unit might not be so cheery as that date approaches, given how uncertain its future is. As...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

HBO Max With Ads Launches: What’s Different in the $10 Monthly Plan

WarnerMedia launched a cheaper, ad-supported version of HBO Max on Wednesday, available first in the U.S. For the $9.99 monthly plan for HBO Max with ads, the company promises throwing up no more than four minutes of commercials per hour of streaming content. It’s priced at 33% off the regular $14.99-per-month version of HBO Max without ads.
TV & VideosCollider

Here's What's New to HBO and HBO Max in June 2021

Summer movie season is in full swing, and on HBO Max that means there's not one, but two major new releases arriving on streaming this month. First up, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It delivers the third Conjuring installment and the 8th Conjuring-verse film on June 4. Picking up with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga's Ed and Lorrain Warren in the 80s, the sequel sees Michael Chaves taking over for James Wan and follows the Warrens on a new paranormal investigation, this time to prove a man's innocence by way of possession in court.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

HBO Max Blacks Out Before Much-Anticipated ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Finale

HBO Max’s goes blank for the second time in less than a week. Many users on Twitter aired their collective grief over attempting to use the HBO streaming service for The Mare Of Easttown finale. The Kate Winslet-fronted detective drama was scheduled to air its finale at 7PM PST. However, as many viewers reported, the experience was marred by the frustrating failure of the streaming giant’s service.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

HBO Max is doing pretty damn well on its 1st anniversary, despite experiencing so much drama

"I don’t even think it’s a stretch to call it a significant success on multiple fronts," says Josef Adalian of the WarnerMedia streaming service that launched on May 27, 2020. "It’s been a year for HBO Max, both literally and figuratively: The platform turns one year old (Thursday), and the last 12 months have been, well … eventful," he says. "Debuting amid a global pandemic was never going to be easy, but Max lived up to its moniker by producing the maximum amount of drama. There was that early and very confusing nonsense over the naming of various HBO products; an uninspired launch marketing campaign; COVID-related delays of tentpole shows such as The Flight Attendant and Gossip Girl; and the nasty battle with Roku and Amazon that kept the app unavailable to millions of potential subscribers for months. As if all that weren’t enough, the behind-the-scenes C-suite drama was like a scene out of Succession, culminating a few weeks ago with AT&T deciding to basically sell Max parent company WarnerMedia to Discovery Networks and exit the streaming business altogether." Adalian adds that HBO Max has shown impressive growth. Not Disney+ impressive! But pretty impressive for a streaming service that charges $15 a month. There's also the sterling content. "While WarnerMedia has allowed HBO and HBO Max to maintain separate development teams, both are overseen by HBO vet Casey Bloys and, more importantly, audiences don’t care what label is attached to a program (see also: FX on Hulu)," says Adalian. "So when assessing the strength of HBO Max, it makes no sense to distinguish between the two brands. By that standard, HBO Max’s slate, while not as bountiful as Netflix’s, has more than made up for it in terms of quality, attracting strong buzz and frequent critical acclaim for a long line of programs launched over past year: The Flight Attendant, Lovecraft Country, Hacks, Mare of Easttown, It’s a Sin, I May Destroy You, Perry Mason, Tina, and, yes, The Undoing. Plus, as the post-pandemic production pipeline heats up, Max’s roster will grow stronger still, benefiting from the return of some HBO tentpoles such as Succession, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Barry, Insecure, Westworld, and Euphoria. And next year, Max gets what could be its biggest weapon yet in the fight for subscribers: the Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon." ALSO: HBO Max's path to its launch was a mess, yet it miraculously isn't a mess.
TV & VideosThe Ringer

After a Year of Upheaval, HBO Max Has Carved Out Its Place

Today is supposed to be a victory lap for HBO Max. To mark the official one-year anniversary of its 2020 launch, the service has unveiled its ultimate flex: the reunion of the cast of Friends, the 10-season sitcom that originally aired on NBC but, under the intricate TV ownership structure laid bare by the streaming era, was produced by Warner Bros. Television and lent out to Netflix before being repatriated to the WarnerMedia empire on a new platform named after a premium cable channel. IP rights are complicated; nostalgia and star power are simple. Just look at that fountain!
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

How Does HBO Max Latin America Pricing Compare to Netflix and Disney+

Note that, due to WarnerMedia’s current status as an AT&T subsidiary, users who sign up through an affiliated mobile device will receive a discount, as well as those users who pay for quarterly and annual plans. HBO Max will offer two subscription plans for these regions, starting from about US$3...
TV & Videosprotocol.com

How WarnerMedia designed its cheaper HBO Max plan

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Next Up. This week: a closer look at the decisions behind the new HBO Max plan and the slow growth of iPhone lidar scanning. HBO Max with ads is here: WarnerMedia launched a new $9.99 HBO Max plan Wednesday, while also rolling out new yearly billing options for people who want to save even more ($99.99/year for HBO Max with ads, $149.99/year for the ad-free plan).
TV & VideosPosted by
SlashGear

HBO Max ad-supported tier finally launches: What to know

Warner Media today launched an ad-supported subscription tier for its streaming service, HBO Max. This ad-supported tier has been in the works for quite some time, and now that it’s here, it allows people to subsidize their subscription cost by injecting ads into the content they watch. As you might imagine, there are a few provisos that go along with the less expensive ad-supported tier, but with HBO promising fewer ads-per-hour than its competitors, it isn’t all bad news.
TV & Videosdroid-life.com

HBO Max With Ads is Here and These are Its Missing Features

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. To kick off a new month, HBO has gone ahead and launched the HBO Max With Ads version of its premium service. Confirmed last month to arrive in June, you can go ahead and sign-up for this more affordable plan, but understand that it is lacking a number of big features.
NFLPosted by
TheStreet

Paramount Announces A Mountain Of Movies, Original Series And Live Sports Coming To The Service This Summer

Paramount+ today announced it will significantly expand its content offering this summer, starting with the exclusive premiere of the sci-fi action film "Infinite" and introduction of more than 1,000 premium movies this week. From generation-defining films and award-winning classics to thrilling action-adventure movies and family friendly hits, the world-class movie library will be complemented by a summer slate of highly anticipated originals, plus an unrivaled sports package that includes hundreds of marquee soccer matches. The new summer slate will roll out over the next several weeks, joining Paramount+'s already extensive content portfolio that is now available to subscribers at a new low-cost tier of just $4.99/month starting today.
TV SeriesObserver

Netflix’s ‘Lupin’ Is Everything Broadcast TV Should Be

Netflix’s Lupin quickly became the most-watched show in France and Italy following Part I’s release January 8. Soon, it was trending in the top three in the United Kingdom and became the first French series to chart in Netflix’s Top 10 in both the U.S. and Brazil. The streamer announced in April that the stylish heist drama accrued 76 million views over its first 28 days of availability. This would tie it with The Witcher as Netflix’s second most-watched original series ever if the streamer’s numbers are to be believed.