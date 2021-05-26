Cancel
Kim Kardashian Slammed With Labor Violation Lawsuit by Former Employees

By Emily Rella
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like Kim Kardashian hasn’t exactly been ‘Keeping Up’ with labor laws, according to a new lawsuit filed against the recently-crowned billionaire. Seven former maintenance workers are claiming that the reality star withheld taxes from their paychecks without disclosing so to the government, among other violations of worker rights, the lawsuit alleges.

Kim Kardashian Slams Travis Barker Hookup Rumors, Is ‘So Happy’ He’s With Kourtney

She’s not pleading the fifth! Kim Kardashian set the record straight about rumors she hooked up with Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, Travis Barker, in a new Q&A. “NO! False narrative!” the SKIMS founder, 40, emphasized via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 26, assuring her followers they only have a platonic relationship. “We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Kim Kardashian is being sued for employment practices that are sadly common

In the latest celebrity labor scandal, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West was sued in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday by seven workers accusing her of wage theft, retaliation and more. The complaint alleges that cleaning and maintenance workers at her Santa Monica Mountains home weren’t paid for all the hours they worked, didn’t get overtime pay, weren’t given required meal and rest breaks and didn’t get any pay stubs or documents related to employment. Even more dramatically, the complaint alleges violations of child labor laws, and that an individual was fired for complaining about the unlawful working conditions.
CelebritiesNY Daily News

Kim Kardashian sued by cleaning crew over alleged labor violations at Hidden Hills mansion

Kim Kardashian is in a messy legal dispute with seven people who claim they worked full-time on a cleaning crew at her Hidden Hills mansion. The workers filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Monday alleging the reality TV star failed to pay proper wages and overtime, failed to make sure they received adequate breaks and even had “multiple underage minors” working on her property for hours that violated child labor laws.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Van Jones Believes Kim Kardashian Will Be "An Unbelievable Attorney"

As his divorce from Kim Kardashian continues to move forward, Kanye West has been unsurprisingly absent from the spotlight. The Hip Hop mogul has been wheeling and dealing behind the scenes as a designer, producer, and artist, but his wife has remained front and center on social media, including sharing photos of their children. As gossip blogs continue to speculate about the end of their marriage, more rumors began to surface regarding Kim's working relationship with Van Jones.
CelebritiesPage Six

Kim Kardashian says she ‘absolutely’ pays her staff amid lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is denying accusations that she stiffed her former maintenance staff out of wages and treated them badly. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star told fans on Instagram Wednesday that she was not the one responsible for the employees payment, as she responded to a question about a lawsuit filed against her by seven grounds keepers.
Celebritiesthecut.com

Kim Kardashian Sued by Former Staff Over Work Conditions

In a suit filed on Monday in Los Angeles, a group of former gardening and maintenance workers have accused Kim Kardashian of a range of worker violations. The lawsuit claims that Kardashian was late with pay, withheld wages for taxes without reporting them to the government, refused to pay overtime, and would make employees work without meal breaks.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Kim Kardashian’s Pandemic Party Comes Full Circle

Please welcome back to the stage Kim Kardashian’s pandemic birthday! It was one of the wildest narratives from last October: For Kardashian’s 40th birthday, she flew out friends and family and Scott Disick to an undisclosed location in French Polynesia, where they schmoozed and celebrated mask-less. The party got the full Kardashian gloss—photos, tweets…disclaimers. “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she wrote, and then it got memed to hell. And now it’s back, back in the news!
CelebritiesReporter

Kim Kardashian West faces legal action from ex-employees

Kim Kardashian West is being sued by seven former members of staff at her Hidden Hills mansion. The 40-year-old star was hit with a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Monday (24.05.21), when she was accused by her former staff members of being late with their pay and withholding 10 percent of their wages for taxes.
Los Angeles, CAVanity Fair

Kim Kardashian’s Former Staffers Are “Suing the Wrong Person,” Claims a Source

Kim Kardashian might need to put her new legal expertise to the test after being sued by seven former employees over unpaid wages. According to Page Six, in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Monday, members of the reality star’s gardening and maintenance staff who worked at her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion are accusing her of being late with payments, withholding 10% of their wages for taxes but then failing to give that money to the government, denying them overtime, and occasionally forcing them to work through meal breaks. The seven defendants—Aron Cabrea, Rene Ernesto Flores, Jesse Fernandez, Robert Araiza, Andrew Ramirez, his brother Christopher Ramirez and son Andrew Ramirez Jr.—also reportedly claim that they did not receive itemized pay stubs for their labor and are seeking compensation for both unpaid wages and overtime owed. One of the defendants claims that when he brought up the issue of overtime, taxes, and meal breaks, he was immediately fired, while a 16-year-old ex-employee is alleging that he was made to work well over the maximum 48 hours legally permitted for an underage summer employee, per Page Six.
Los Angeles, CAthewestonforum.com

Kim Kardashian being sued by her home servants

No breaks and very little wages. Seven employees have filed civil lawsuits against celebrities in the Los Angeles Supreme Court – not their only setback. The allegations made by Kim Kardashian’s housekeeper are serious. “The plaintiffs never received payroll, did not receive their salaries on a regular basis, did not receive the necessary meals and rest, were not given a way to record all their working hours, and were not compensated for labor costs. They did not receive all overtime wages and were not paid upon termination of work , According to NBC News, in the lawsuit filed by seven people who worked for the Kardashian home in California. The lawsuit also alleges that Kardashian withheld 10 percent of his wages but failed to report the employees to tax authorities.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheThings

Fans React To Kim Kardashian Getting Sued Over ’Workplace Violations'

A little over a month after Kim Kardashian was announced a billionaire, the reality television star has been sued by her former workers over "workplace violations". As per the suit filed in Los Angeles on Monday, the plaintiffs have sued Kardashian for workplace violations including failure to pay wages and overtime, docking pay for taxes, not allowing employees meal breaks, wrongful termination of an employee among other claims.
Public HealthEast Bay Times

Kim Kardashian denies she caught COVID during luxury Tahiti trip

Kim Kardashian on Thursday denied contracting COVID-19 while she, her family and close friends enjoyed a luxury Tahiti vacation during the pandemic in October, after she revealed that she and her children battled the coronavirus during the latest episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”. After the episode aired Thursday,...
CelebritiesScreenrant.com

KUWTK: Kim Sued By Former Maintenance Employees for Failing to Pay

Kim Kardashian from Keeping up with the Kardashians is being sued by several former maintenance employees for not compensating them for their work. The reality star, who is currently studying to be a lawyer, may need to use her newfound skills to get her out of this legal situation. However, Kim has never been known to stiff the bill on her staff, so this may be a misunderstanding between her former employees and Kim herself.
Celebritiestag24.com

Did Kim Kardashian's mobile game just take a shot at the royals?

Los Angeles, California – The Kardashian-Jenner's are pushing people's buttons yet again for their obliviousness and lack of oversight in business ventures. Kim Kardashian is in the hot seat for additions made to her mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood (KKH), where players try to work up the societal ranks from E-list to A-list celebrities.