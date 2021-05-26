Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio Judge Declares Mistrial in Murder Case Against Simone Biles Brother

By BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 13 days ago
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Tevin Biles-Thomas the brother of Olympic gymnast, multi medalist, Simone Biles, was in serious trouble when he was arrested and charged with multiple counts of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and felonious assault, along with one count of perjury for the fatal shooting, at an Airbnb rental property in Cleveland, Ohio on New Years eve 2018, that left three men dead. However an Ohio judge was forced to declare a mistrial in Biles-Thomas murder case.

ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
93.1 WZAK

7 People Injured In Cleveland Shooting Sunday Night

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. In a still developing story, Cleveland authorities are investigating a late night shooting that left seven people hurt. WKYC spoke with Emergency Medical Services and confirmed that the incident happened Sunday (June 6) in the area of Woodbridge Avenue and Fulton Road.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Motorist Shoots Mailman During Road Rage Attack In Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. A heated argument between a U.S. Postal Carrier and another driver ended in gunfire, according to police. || RELATED: Mayor Ginther Appoints Columbus First Black Female Police Chief ||. || RELATED: Ohio Mass Shooting Leaves Six Injured,...
Miami, FLPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Police Release DaBaby, His Artist Charged With Attempted Murder

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. After being detained by police following a Memorial Day shooting in Miami’s South Beach Area, DaBaby is a free man. His artist, North Carolina rapper Wisdom, now faces charges of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm.
Pickaway County, OHPosted by
93.1 WZAK

30K Worth of “Grey Death Power” Drug Confiscated

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. According to NBC4i, Ohio State Troopers confiscated approximately $30,000 worth of drugs — including a mixture called “grey death powder” — during a traffic stop in Pickaway County. Troopers say “grey death” is a dangerous mixture of...
Miami, FLPosted by
93.1 WZAK

DaBaby Questioned By Miami Police In Memorial Day Shooting

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. A Memorial Day shooting that took place in Miami on Monday (May 31) left two people injured and has led police to question North Carolina rapper DaBaby as part of their investigation. || RELATED: Cam Coldheart, Rapper...
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

US Marshals offers reward for help finding wanted fugitive accused of killing two people sitting in their car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward for information which would lead to the capture of a wanted fugitive. Donta Dixon is wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for two counts of aggravated murder and one count of felonious assault. He is also wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

New clue in murders of man, woman in Rocky River Reservation: I-Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has turned an anonymous tip into a possible look at the killer in one of Northeast Ohio’s biggest mysteries, the murders of Kate Brown and Carnell Sledge in the Cleveland Metroparks. Days ago, we revealed video never seen before. Now, we have...
Ohio Stateshorelinemedia.net

Ohio governor explains Vax-a-Million lottery

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says he picked the state's new vaccine lottery prize of $1 million because it's a "magical" number that captures people's attention. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/fb31e903314c47fc9a92ae304ed1661e.
Cleveland, OHcleveland19.com

Boyfriend fatally shoots 32-year-old Cleveland woman, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old Cleveland woman was shot to death Saturday at her home in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood. Officers were called to the 12000 block of Locke Avenue, according to a Cleveland police media release. They found Alicia M. Coleman suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.