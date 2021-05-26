Ohio Judge Declares Mistrial in Murder Case Against Simone Biles Brother

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Tevin Biles-Thomas the brother of Olympic gymnast, multi medalist, Simone Biles, was in serious trouble when he was arrested and charged with multiple counts of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and felonious assault, along with one count of perjury for the fatal shooting, at an Airbnb rental property in Cleveland, Ohio on New Years eve 2018, that left three men dead. However an Ohio judge was forced to declare a mistrial in Biles-Thomas murder case.