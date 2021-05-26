Cancel
Violent Crimes

Two men arrested in New Jersey birthday party shooting that killed 3, injured 11

Posted by 
National News Alert
National News Alert
 13 days ago

(Roberto Machado Noa/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J.) Two men have been arrested in the New Jersey birthday party shooting last Saturday that left three people dead and 11 people injured, according to NBC News.

Kevin Dawkins, 36, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, possession of a high-capacity magazine and certain persons not to possess weapons, according to a statement from the New Jersey State Police. Darrell Dawkins, 30, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.

State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said that while they don't believe Darrell Dawkins fired his weapon, they have not ruled out Kevin Dawkins as the suspected shooter.

Authorities responded to a call at 11:50 p.m. on Saturday in Fairfield Township, New Jersey, and first discovered two people dead at a home. Twelve other people were shot and taken to hospitals.

One of those injured, 19-year-old Braylin Holmes, has since died from their injuries.

NBC Philadelphia identified the other victims as Kevin Elliott, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, both from Bridgeton, NJ.

A motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

