Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

CodeSignal and Eightfold.ai Announce Partnership, Reinforcing Data as the Key to Hiring

prunderground.com
 16 days ago

CodeSignal, a technical assessment platform dedicated to helping companies #GoBeyondResumes in tech recruiting, today announced a new integration and partnership with Eightfold.ai®️, the inventor of the Talent Intelligence Platform™, the first AI-powered solution for enterprise talent needs which unifies internal, external, and contingent talent data to provide actionable insights for informed talent decisions. Coupled with CodeSignal’s technical assessment solutions, this allows companies to combine automation of skill-based screening and recruit best-in-class talent.

www.prunderground.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Boards#Key Management#Data Management#Product Management#Workforce Diversity#Global Resources#Reinforcing Data#Ats#Match Group#Tinder#Talent Acquisition#Eightfold Eightfold Ai#Eightfold Ai#Brex#Upwork#Zoom#Codesignal Com#Match Com#Codesignal Coding#Key Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
Related
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

BCD Travel Selects Exoprise Monitoring Solution To Deliver Resilient Microsoft 365 Digital Experience

WALTHAM, Mass., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exoprise, a leading provider of Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) solution for Microsoft 365, today announced that BCD Travel, a provider of global corporate travel management services, has selected Exoprise to help the company achieve end-to-end visibility of critical Microsoft 365 SaaS application performance to enhance the digital experience, collaboration, and productivity of a large remote workforce.
Businessaviacionline.com

Supervisor HR Data Management

At Bombardier, our employees work together to evolve mobility worldwide – one good idea at a time. If you have a good idea, we’ll provide the environment where it will thrive and grow into a great product or customer experience. Your ideas are our fuel. In your role, you will:
Technologyvoticle.com

How to Elevate Your Tech Business in 2021

The image source is Pexels. Tech business is one of the profitable businesses in 2021. As a tech business owner, you need to find a way to grow your business and keep away from the competition. Tech entrepreneurs need to be aware of the solution to use for your business and handle the business market. Here are some tips you can apply to elevate your tech business.
EconomyCMSWire

Intent Data and the Gap Between Sales and Marketing

Sales-marketing alignment has come a long way. The B2B industry’s focus on solving misalignment issues, as well as the rise of the revenue operations function likely deserve most of the credit. Yet despite these achievements, there's room for improvement. One such area is the use of intent data. I’m frequently...
Softwareinsurancebusinessmag.com

Applied Systems announces new partnership

Applied Systems has announced that SNAP Premium Finance, an insurance payment solutions company, has joined the Applied Partner Program. SNAP’s integration with Applied Epic will enable Canadian brokerages to provide customers with flexible insurance payment options with integrated workflows within their management system. The integration will allow brokers to offer their clients SNAP’s Smart offer letter with options to pay monthly from their bank account or credit card, Applied said.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Data Center Networking Market Share, Trends and Leading Players By 2026 || ALE International ,Broadcom, Inc. ,Cisco Systems, Inc. ,Dell, Inc.

The global data center networking market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Growing demand for automated network provisioning & rising adoption of cloud & big data services are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in the growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Sciencetechgig.com

Google, Accenture, Wipro, and others are hiring Data Science experts

Qualification - 5 years of experience in people management or leadership. Master's degree in a quantitative discipline (e.g., Statistics, Bioinformatics, Economics) or equivalent practical experience. Experience with statistical software (e.g., R, Python, MATLAB, pandas) and database languages. 10 years of experience in data analysis or related field as a Data...
Technologyvmblog.com

Bynder Expands Partner Ecosystem to Power Content Engine for Digital Experiences

Bynder expands its digital experience capabilities with a global network of leading agencies, digital consultants, and DAM experts committed to helping shared clients achieve a fully integrated and seamless digital experience across channels. Most recently, Bynder launched the SAP Commerce Cloud Connector to enable brands to deliver relevant and timely...
Businessmartechseries.com

TechAhead Partners With Klaviyo For Helping Businesses With Disruptive Growth Marketing Strategies

TechAhead, a global leader in digital transformation and product innovation has announced its partnership with Klaviyo, which offers a unique and innovative growth marketing and automation platform for startups, enterprises, and small businesses. This partnership between TechAhead and Klaviyo will enable thousands of businesses to leverage their disruptive growth marketing...
Economygardnerweb.com

Adding Depth and Dimension in B2B Market Research for SMBs

Mark Semmelmayer, Chief Idea Officer, Pen & Ink Marketing Communications, Michael McClellan, President, Plexus Marketing Group, Inc. Voice-of-Customer Research: An Essential Component in your B2B Research Strategy. By Mark Semmelmayer, CBC. Chief Idea Officer. Pen & Inc. Marketing Communications. Michael McClellan, CBC. President. Plexus Marketing Group, Inc. In Part 2...
Businessuctoday.com

Cisco and Dubber Strengthen Partnership

Dubber, a leading provider of access to voice data insights, recently announced an expansion to its partnership with Cisco. Dubber is the preferred compliant call recording platform for Cisco Webex and Cisco Unified Communications Manager, giving Cisco customers excellent recording opportunities at no additional cost. The updated offering means Cisco...
Small Businessmartechseries.com

Bizfluence Reinvents the Social Business Platform for 2021

Aiming to help small and medium size companies increase their productivity, a pair of entrepreneurs have launched a new business platform that will surpass existing social-business platforms on multiple levels. Bizfluence is the brainchild of Jacob Davis and Joel Wolh, who joined forces in an Amazon ppc-agency called Boutique Seller...
Economypassle.net

Shifting BD & Marketing Efforts to Digital

It was a pleasure to listen to a panel discussion on 'the art and science behind marketing' featuring Joy Price (Head of Digital Marketing at Howard Kennedy), Sophie Bowkett (CMO at Bird & Bird) and Barbara Koenen-Geerdink (BD & Marketing Director at Al-Tamimi). While each of the panelists recognised the...
Florida Statechannele2e.com

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 10 June 2021

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, June 10, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
Marketsupdater.com

Updater Announces Relocation Trends Data Partnership with National Association of REALTORS®

We’re thrilled to announce a new layer to our partnership with The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), America’s largest trade association with more than 1.4 million members, to supply the association with anonymous, aggregated relocation data. NAR will utilize Updater’s unique and comprehensive real-time, pre-move data — which leverages our hundreds of real estate partnerships across brokerage, mortgage, multifamily, and more — to inform its trend forecasting and reporting efforts, empowering its members with actionable insights they can’t get anywhere else.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announce Expanded Partnership to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud and Multicloud Adoption with New Database as a Service Offering Delivered through HPE GreenLake

Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced an expanded partnership to accelerate hybrid cloud and multicloud adoption by offering Nutanix Era™, a multi-database operations and management solution, bundled with HPE ProLiant servers, as a service through HPE GreenLake. The fully managed cloud service enables customers to deploy applications and databases in minutes and benefit from the agile, elastic, and pay-per-use capabilities of the cloud while gaining the governance, visibility and compliance of an on-premises environment.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Charity Accounting Solution Market Business Opportunities to 2028 - Growth Prospectus by NetSuite, Intuit, Sage Intacct, Community Brands

2021 Global Charity Accounting Solution Industry In-depth analysis it helps to provide answers and relevant questions regarding the Emerging trends and Growth opportunities. It helps identify each of the major growth barriers aside from identifying the trends in the Charity Accounting Solution market. Charity accounting is a special method of...
BusinessRadio Business Report

Meet Nexstar’s Digital Strategy Chief

The Digital Division of Nexstar Media Group has promoted its Connecticut-based VP of Strategy and Business Intelligence to the role of Chief Strategy Officer and EVP/Strategy & Data for the digital segment of the broadcast TV station owner. BE SURE TO FOLLOW RBR+TVBR ON FACEBOOK!
Businessmetroatlantaceo.com

NextGen Healthcare Expands Leadership Team with Esteemed Healthcare Industry Veteran

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor will join the company in the newly created position of Chief Growth Officer. Velamoor brings two decades of experience in driving growth and performance at leading global healthcare, financial services and technology organizations and will lead the Company’s corporate development, strategy, solutions and business development functions, along with the NextGen® Connected Health Solutions and NextGen® Office business lines. Velamoor officially begins on August 2, 2021 and will report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer, Rusty Frantz.
Economymitechnews.com

5 Tips for Entrepreneurs To Succeed In The Cannabis Market

DETROIT – Before you launch your startup company, you should first get ideas of how the cannabis market landscape looks like. Things like, what are the main risks? What is the profit potential? And who will be your closest competitor? Given the short history of the cannabis industry, no entrepreneur can entirely know how it will unveil or how a startup will fare. However, you first need to consider the demand within the area you intend to start your business.