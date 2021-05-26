CodeSignal and Eightfold.ai Announce Partnership, Reinforcing Data as the Key to Hiring
CodeSignal, a technical assessment platform dedicated to helping companies #GoBeyondResumes in tech recruiting, today announced a new integration and partnership with Eightfold.ai®️, the inventor of the Talent Intelligence Platform™, the first AI-powered solution for enterprise talent needs which unifies internal, external, and contingent talent data to provide actionable insights for informed talent decisions. Coupled with CodeSignal's technical assessment solutions, this allows companies to combine automation of skill-based screening and recruit best-in-class talent.