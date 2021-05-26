Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Free Webinar | June 8: How Chipotle Connects Corporate Growth with Social Responsibility

By Entrepreneur Insider
MySanAntonio
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a year before the pandemic changed the way everybody wanted to consume restaurant food, Chipotle Mexican Grill was an early adopter of digital order-ahead drive-thru lines, well before other chains funded the infrastructure to prepare for the massive shift to off-premise dining. The company has been virtually unstoppable since food industry innovator and leader Brian Niccol became CEO in 2018. In the next episode of our Leadership Lessons series, Comparably CEO Jason Nazar will chat with Niccol on how Chipotle evolved during the pandemic and is continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose, as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Niccol will also share the most valuable lessons he learned from his executive roles with Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Procter & Gamble. Other topics include:

www.mysanantonio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Responsibility#Procter Gamble#Food Drink#Social Business#Corporate Development#Corporate Responsibility#Technology Company#Sustainable Business#Free Webinar#Chipotle Mexican Grill#Taco Bell#Pizza Hut#Chairman Ceo#Fortune#Bloomberg#Comparably#Docstoc Lrb#Intuit#Corporate Growth#Digital Transformation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
EconomyQSR magazine

Yum! Brands CMO Ken Muench and Former CEO Greg Creed Release Book on Marketing

Yum! Brands, Inc. announced the publication of R.E.D. Marketing: The Three Ingredients of Leading Brands (Harper Collins; June 8, 2021) by Ken Muench, CMO of Yum! Brands, and Greg Creed, former CEO of Yum! Brands. The book explores the importance of a holistic marketing strategy that creates a brand for the long-term. Muench and Creed share R.E.D. Marketing principles – Relevance, Ease and Distinctiveness – and how they have led Yum!’s well-known brands, KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger Grill, to sales growth around the world.
West Liberty, IAQSR magazine

West Liberty Foods Releases Corporate Social Responsibility Report

West Liberty, Iowa-based West Liberty Foods has released its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, highlighting major achievements in environmental sustainability, animal welfare, food safety, social responsibility, and community involvement. It is the 2nd CSR report the company has released in the past 3 years. “Creating and maintaining sustainable practices...
Morrisville, NClawnandlandscape.com

Nufarm names Rich as VP of customer, brand marketing

Morrisville, N.C. – Nufarm Americas Inc. announced that Tracy Rich has been appointed vice president, customer & brand marketing. Rich’s experience spans more than 20 years of strategic brand marketing within both corporate marketing and ad agency settings, most recently as director of communications at Nufarm where she led brand and communications in North America.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

New Independent Study Commissioned By Epsilon, Adobe And Publicis Groupe Examines Marketers' Priorities And Challenges In Enabling CDPs

BANGALORE, India, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilon, Adobe and Publicis Groupe today released the findings of a commissioned study that examines marketers' priorities and challenges in enabling customer data platforms (CDPs) and the broader data value chain, and to understand the current approach, mindset, and existing data practices. The study, conducted by Forrester Consulting, surveyed 250 decision-makers ranging from senior managers to C-level executives across Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, India and United Arab Emirates from the BFSI, Hospitality & Tourism, and Retail industries.
Healthmartechseries.com

Orthodontic Marketing Leader Announces 3 Options for Social Media Marketing

Kaleidoscope, the leading digital marketing company for orthodontic practices announces our descriptive, illustrative journey through our new One Stop Shop’s Wheel of Services…first stop:. Marketing Technology News: Helium 10 Announces New Amazon Advertising Platform – Launches ‘Adtomic’ a Breakthrough Solution for Amazon Sellers Looking to Optimize Advertising Campaigns. SOCIAL MEDIA...
RestaurantsNBC Philadelphia

Chipotle Hikes Prices to Cover the Cost of Raising Wages

Chipotle Mexican Grill has hiked menu prices by roughly 4% to cover the cost of raising its workers' wages. In May, Chipotle said that it would raise hourly wages for its restaurant workers to reach an average of $15 an hour by the end of June. The restaurant industry has...
RestaurantsEatingWell

Chipotle Set New Standards for Sustainability on a Massive Scale-Here's How

When Chipotle took off 20 years ago, opening almost 500 locations in just five years, the company's success didn't just reflect a newfound passion for burritos, but also customers' hunger for sustainably sourced quick-service food. Founder Steve Ells, who ditched his high-end cooking aspirations after he opened the first Chipotle location in Denver in 1993, made the company's commitment to ingredients like Niman Ranch's antibiotic-free pork a selling point. (Niman Ranch Pork's founding farmer, Paul Willis, was among our 2020 American Food Heroes.)
EconomyPhys.org

How customers respond to socially responsible business marketing

Ike Silver, a Ph.D. candidate in the Wharton Marketing Doctoral Program, discusses his research on customer response to companies' social impact initiatives. The key lesson for companies? Don't wait. Strengthening the role of business in creating a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable global economy is Wharton Social Impact's mission. In...
New York City, NYvoticle.com

The Very best Digital Marketing Companies in NYC

With Social Cali digital marketing courses in new york receiving Net access these days, the need to have for digital advertising and marketing firms in NYC has grown tremendously. If you are looking to increase your brand picture or simply trying to enhance your on-line presence, then you can rely on the companies provided by digital advertising firms in NYC. These firms support firms create a powerful online presence by means of social media, electronic mail, and search engine optimization. Below is a list of some of the greatest digital marketing and advertising firms in NYC that you can decide on from.
Economyinsivia.com

PR Strategies for Tech Consulting Services

In the technology industry, the business environment is not as traditional as before, it is entirely different from what it used to be – no longer business as usual. The reason for this new trend is obvious – competition has intensified and companies strive to remain a going concern and foster business growth. One of the most effective ways adopted by companies in the development of a strong PR strategy. Hence, business survival tactics, including customer attraction and retention, evolves around having an effective PR strategy that projects your organization’s brand identity and reputation.
Small Businesstopfeatured.com

Learn How to Choose Your Marketing Strategy in this Webinar

The right marketing strategy can improve your bottom line and increase the recognition of your brand. If you want to know how to choose the right strategy for your small business make sure to register for the, “How to Choose Your Marketing Strategy, Do LESS Marketing and Make More Money!” webinar.
Businessdcvelocity.com

Grainger Launches Its 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report

CHICAGO, June 3, 2021 -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today announced the launch of its 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report on www.GraingerESG.com. This marks Grainger's 10th consecutive year of publishing this report, continuing the company's commitment to addressing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and opportunities.
Businesspctonline.com

Potomac Company to Present Free Webinar on Valuation

PHILADELPHIA – The Potomac Company is hosting a free webinar, M&A Supernova: Navigating the Late Stages of the Pest Control Consolidation Boom, presented by Managing Director Paul Giannamore. Since the Great Financial Crisis investors have increasingly bid up the price of pest control stocks like Rollins, Rentokil and Terminix which...
Advocacygivebutter.com

How companies large and small can start investing in social responsibility

When consumers make a purchase, they don't just buy a product, they buy a brand. Your reputation as a socially responsible company can make or break the decision to support your brand. Social responsibility is the process of giving back to society, whether through charitable giving, protecting the environment, or...
RestaurantsFOXBusiness

Former McDonald's CEO warns $15 minimum wage directly contributing to fast-food industry's automation push

Former McDonald's CEO Ed Rensi is warning that the fight for a $15 minimum wage is directly contributing to the restaurant industry's push toward automation. Last month, McDonald's announced plans to raise the starting hourly wage range to $11-$17 per hour for crew and $15-$20 per hour for shift managers. The fast-food chain noted in its wage hike announcement that it planned to hire 10,000 new employees over the next three months.
Agriculturealbuquerqueexpress.com

Food manufacturers, sellers invited to a free webinar on cGMP

PASIG CITY, May 31 (PIA) -- Do you want to know how to make sure that your food products are safe?. The Department of Trade and Industry National Capital Regional Office (DTI NCRO) is calling all food manufacturers and sellers to a free webinar on "Current Good Manufacturing Practices" (cGMP).