Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Alan’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Alan is a neutered male and is around 5.5 years old. He is a bit shy at first and may need some time to warm up. But once he’s comfortable, he’s very sweet. Alan is apart of the Cat Pawsitive Pro Program at the shelter, so he has some unique skills. The shelter staff say that Alan would need to be the only pet in the home as he loves having all of the attention focused on him, and would do best in a home with adults only or older kids.