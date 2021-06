Renault-Nissan had earlier shut down its operations after the workers went on a strike, complaining that the company was not prioritising their safety amid the pandemic. The Madras High Court, on June 4, said that carmaker Renault-Nissan can continue with production at its facility in Chennai. However, the court directed the company to address the issues that the Tamil Nadu government had earlier flagged on the safety of workmen with respect to COVID-19. The automaker had earlier shut down its operations after the workers went on a strike, complaining that the company was not prioritising their safety amid the pandemic. The High Court then directed the state government to inspect the Renault-Nissan plant in Chennai to ensure COVID-19 safety compliance.