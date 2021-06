Apple is about to hold WWDC, its biggest event of the year.It will see updates to ever single one of its active products: all of the platforms that run on them, from iOS on the iPhone to the software that powers the Apple TV, will receive new versions and new features.But it may also play host to hardware launches too, giving the world a first look at its upcoming new products.Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference starts on 7 June and runs through the rest of the following week. The big event, however, is the keynote that starts it off; the rest...