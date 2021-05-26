Nas Returns To Sony Music In 'Full Circle' Deal With Mass Appeal Records

In a new episode of Drink Champs, MC Serch took the time to explain just how Nas managed to own a piece of JAY-Z‘s publishing thanks to the “Dead Presidents” sample. Host NORE first brought up how Hov name dropped Serch on his Nas-aimed diss track “Takeover,” with the exact line being “You made it a hot line, I made it a hot song” — referring to “Dead Presidents” — “And you ain’t get a coin, ni**a, you were getting f*cked then / I know who I paid, God: Serchlite Publishing.” Calling it “a great story,” the Illmatic executive producer began by explaining that he was the head of CHR at Def Jam around the time that JAY-Z was going to release Reasonable Doubt. “And [Kareem Biggs], Dame, and JAY come to my office and say ‘hey, we have to clear this ‘Dead Presidents’ sample. Take care of us.’ I said okay, no problem, give me twenty-five hundred — but know that we’ll have twenty-five percent of your record, on the publishing. He was like ‘alright, cool.’”