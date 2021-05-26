Cancel
Nas Returns To Sony Music In 'Full Circle' Deal With Mass Appeal Records

By Joe Walker
HipHopDX.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNas’ Mass Appeal Records has reportedly signed a deal with Sony Music’s subsidiary company The Orchard, according to Music Business Worldwide. The news brings an end to the label’s three-year global distribution deal with Universal Music Group. As part of the deal, Nas will also be releasing his own material...

hiphopdx.com
