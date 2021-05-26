Cancel
Paducah, KY

Jenny Flannery, Patrick Flannery and Gracie Youngblood with CFSB Investments joined us recently on WCBL’s Coffee Call program

By Submitted
Marshall County Daily
 13 days ago

Jenny Flannery, Patrick Flannery and Gracie Youngblood with CFSB Investments joined us recently on WCBL’s Coffee Call program. Jennys says they have been serving the area since 1986 and have expanded into Paducah and Mayfield. Patrick says it is never too early to start investing and you don’t have to have a big amount to start. The main thing is to get started. CFSB Investments is located inside CFSB in Benton. You can call 270-527-4650.

www.marshallcountydaily.com
