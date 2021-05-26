Jenny Flannery, Patrick Flannery and Gracie Youngblood with CFSB Investments joined us recently on WCBL’s Coffee Call program

CFSB Financial Coach Adam Melton joined us recently on WCBL’s Coffee Call program. Melton meets with business owners and individuals to help them budget their money. He says that it’s important that every dollar that comes in has a job and an assignment. Melton says it’s very important to tell your money where to go. To find out more about budgeting and other financial matters contact Melton at CFSB in Benton. You can also get budgeting help online by going to CFSBky.com.