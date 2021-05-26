Cancel
Bowie County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Bowie by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bowie The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Rapid River Rises for Southeastern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Miller County in southwestern Arkansas East Central Bowie County in northeastern Texas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 1143 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding from heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Rapid creek and stream rises have already caused flooding and flash flooding in Texarkana and Akin Creek, specifically where Akin Creek crosses Highway 59 southwest of Texarkana. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Texarkana, Wake Village, Nash, Red Lick, Mandeville and Mount Pleasant. Texarkana and Akin Creek are currently experiencing flooding, with portions of US59 under water.

alerts.weather.gov
Bowie County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bowie, Red River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bowie; Red River SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MCCURTAIN NORTHWESTERN BOWIE AND RED RIVER COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM CDT At 306 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bagwell, or 8 miles west of Clarksville, moving east at 45 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Clarksville, Boxelder, Bogata, Bagwell, Detroit, Avery, Annona, Beaverdams, Lydia, Negley, Harris, Cuthand, English and Bryarly.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through Wednesday morning * A large area of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to overspread East Texas, much of Southwest Arkansas, and North Louisiana tonight, over areas that remain saturated in wake of very heavy rainfall that has fallen since Sunday. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, with isolated higher amounts, will be possible through early Wednesday morning. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Bowie County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Franklin County in northeastern Texas Southwestern Bowie County in northeastern Texas Northern Morris County in northeastern Texas Northern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1240 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Hagansport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Hail up to half dollar size possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Hagansport, Boxelder, Mount Vernon, Naples, Bogata, Omaha, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection, Wilkerson, Dalby Springs, Talco, Harts Bluff, Lydia, Cuthand and Johntown. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH