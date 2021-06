DULUTH – This could have gone one of two ways. I get sick and pass out, or I have the ride of my life. Let's check in with Lt. Julius Bratton: "You crushed it." The Blue Angels pilot took me over Lake Superior in his F/A-18 Super Hornet on Wednesday to demonstrate a few of the maneuvers Duluth Airshow attendees can expect to see this weekend. And am I ever happy to report I remained conscious and the contents of my stomach remained there the whole time.