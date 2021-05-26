Cancel
Fauci: Vaccine boosters probably needed, but timing unclear

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 13 days ago
© Greg Nash

Anthony Fauci , the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said it is unclear when a booster shot will be needed for the coronavirus vaccine — but that it will be needed at some point.

“I don’t anticipate that the durability of the vaccine protection is going to be infinite — it’s just not. So I imagine we will need, at some time, a booster. What we’re figuring out right now is what that interval is going to be,” Fauci said during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Wednesday.

“We know from studies following people from the original clinical trials that the protection goes out at least six months and likely a year,” Fauci added. “I believe we will need a booster. I’m not exactly sure when.”

The CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna said last week that those who were among the first in the U.S. to receive a coronavirus vaccine could need a booster shot by September.

The U.S. is still working to get to herd immunity with the first round of coronavirus shots, as only 50 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated against the virus.

President Biden is aiming for 70 percent of Americans to be fully vaccinated by July 4.

Many states and companies are working to incentivize people to get the vaccine. Some states are offering lotteries for vaccinated residents, and companies are offering perks including bonuses.

