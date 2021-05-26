Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

AP Interview: Michigan official warns of democracy threats

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, DAVID EGGERT, Associated Press
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LANSING, Michigan — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson serves as the chief election official in Michigan, working alongside nearly 1,700 local officials who administer elections in the battleground state. In 2020, Benson was at the center of efforts to ensure a safe and secure election amid the COVID-19 outbreak. It also was the first major election in Michigan since voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2018 allowing no-excuse absentee voting. The number of absentee ballots jumped — from 1.2 million during the 2016 presidential election to 3.2 million in November 2020.

www.wral.com
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
27K+
Followers
28K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Atlanta, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Jocelyn Benson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Absentee Voting#Local Election#New Democracy#State Law#State Secretary#Presidential Elections#State Officials#Ap#The Associated Press#Republicans#Democratic#Election Officials#Republican Lawmakers#Voter Fraud#Partisan Assault#Partisan Efforts#Election Administrators#Voting Bills#Domestic Extremism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
ProtestsPosted by
WRAL News

Pulitzers honor coronavirus pandemic, US protest coverage

The Associated Press won two Pulitzer Prizes in photography Friday for its coverage of the racial injustice protests and the coronavirus’s terrible toll on the elderly, while The New York Times received the public service award for its detailed, data-filled reporting on the pandemic. In a year dominated by COVID-19...
LotteryPosted by
WRAL News

NC to give out $1 million each to 4 vaccinated residents

RALEIGH, N.C. — A new lottery in North Carolina will give the more than 4.6 million vaccinated residents across the state a different kind of shot: a chance to win $1 million. Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday that those who have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and...
California StatePosted by
WRAL News

California selects another 15 winners in vaccine lottery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California selected another 15 people on Friday to win $50,000 each just for getting the coronavirus vaccine amid hopes from state officials that the chance of winning big money will convince skeptics to get inoculated ahead of the state's broad reopening next week. The lottery-style drawing selected...
Greenbelt, MDPosted by
WRAL News

Neo-Nazi group members linked to attack plot plead guilty

GREENBELT, Md. — Two neo-Nazi group members whose talk of planning an attack at a Virginia gun rights rally was secretly recorded by the FBI pleaded guilty on Thursday to gun charges. Former Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Jordan Mathews, U.S. Army veteran Brian Mark Lemley Jr. and a third...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Bill OK'd by NC House wants social studies change delayed

RALEIGH, N.C. — A proposed coronavirus relief fund and policy bill for North Carolina’s K-12 schools also would delay by one year the implementation of new social studies standards that conservatives criticized strongly. The measure approved by the state House on Wednesday also determines how to spend an additional $338...
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Michigan StateDaily Telegram

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan Statewlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan adds 2,230 cases, 20 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,230 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday. The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 869,854 and deaths to 18,627 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Michigan’s Click It or Ticket Campaign Starts This Week

The fact that grown adults still have to be told to wear their seatbelt just blows me away. Yet, here we are again with the Click it or Ticket campaign fromThe Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. According to WXYZ, officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State...