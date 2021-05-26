Cancel
The Witcher: Witch’s Lament #1 ~ Are You Sure You Burned the Right Witch? (Spoilery Comic Book Review)

By B.K. Lok
thathashtagshow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurning witches is always a bad idea for many reasons, but The Witcher: Witch’s Lament #1 takes it a step further. For one thing, Geralt might’ve burned the wrong witch. The Witcher: Witch’s Lament #1 is based on The Witcher series of video games by CD Projekt Red, which is in turn based on the novels of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski. Bartosz Sztybor served as the writer, while Vanesa del Rey served as the artist for both the comic book and the cover. Lastly, Jordie Bellaire did the colors.

