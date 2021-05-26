Ariana Grande shares first photos from wedding to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has shared the first photos from her wedding to Dalton Gomez , after the pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the singer shared a series of albums from the nuptials to her Instagram, with the first showing Grande, dressed in a Vera Wang wedding gown, and Gomez, kissing under a flower canopy.

The album also sees additional photos of the couple on the day of the wedding, with the second and third photos showing the 25-year-old real estate developer holding his new wife as he kisses her.

In the sweet photos, Grande gave fans a better view of her Vera Wang dress, which was silk and strapless with a low back, and which she paired with a short veil.

Grande also included photos of the couple taken from above in the flower and candle-covered room where they seemingly exchanged their vows, while the final photo shows an up-close shot of the 27-year-old’s face and simple bridal makeup.

The newlywed captioned the album “5.15.21,” in honour of the date she and Gomez tied the knot.

In the next album, which Grande shared on Instagram within minutes of the first, she gave her followers a closer look at her bridal outfit, with the photos showing the singer getting ready for the ceremony and having her makeup done.

In addition to a high-low ponytail hairstyle, Grande completed the bridal look with a pair of simple diamond and pearl drop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

The final photo Grande shared from the day is a blurry black-and-white shot of her and Gomez kissing, which appears to have been taken right after they said their “I dos”. In the caption, she again shared the date of their 15 May wedding along with a white heart emoji.

The photos have been met with an outpouring of support from Grande’s followers, who have flooded the comments with thousands of well-wishes.

“You are the most beautiful bride, I’m crying,” one fan wrote, while another said: “I’m crying with happiness for my Ari.”

The wedding album also became the fastest Instagram post in history to reach 10m likes, a record reached after just one hour and 41 minutes.

Grande and Gomez, who dated for a little over a year before tying the knot, publicly confirmed they were dating in May 2020.

The couple married in a small ceremony in front of less than 20 guests, which included friends and family, in Grande’s home in Montecito, California.