Does every major blockbuster need to try and position itself as the first installment in a potential shared universe? Well, it entirely depends on who you ask. The executives at the studios would tell you that yes it does, because it’s a lot easier to sequelize and spin off an established brand that’s proven to make money than develop an entirely new one from the ground up. As for audiences and fans, they’d probably lean towards taking it on a case-by-case basis to see if the opening salvo is worthy of launching an interconnected mythology, instead of having the concept shoved down their throats.