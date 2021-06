Last week, Netflix announced that it was jumping into the "virtual fan convention" game in a big way starting June 7 with Geeked Week. Sponsored by Netflix Geeked and running over the course of five days, Geeked Week was created to give fans an opportunity to share their excitement and connect with people from all over the world who hold the same passion for the characters and stories that they do. Some of the streaming series, films, and games being teased to play some major roles over the course of the week include Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Lucifer, The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher, The Sandman, The Cuphead Show, Resident Evil, Sweet Tooth, Cowboy Bebop, Stranger Things, Castlevania, The Old Guard, and a whole ton more.