Alexandria, VA

Live Music at The Haven (Belle Haven Pizzeria) For Grand Opening

By Susan Fleischman
thezebra.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexandria, VA – Just in time to kick off summer, The Haven officially opened its new outdoor bar and back patio Wednesday evening, May 25. This free event featured Combo Indigo, a DC area band, featuring Joe Chiocca, Joe Wells and John David Coppola. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>

thezebra.org
