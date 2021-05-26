Immigrant Parents Press DOE for Culturally Responsive Curriculum in Schools
This article was originally reported and published by El Diario on May 19, 2021. It was translated by Carlos Rodriguez and has been updated and lightly edited for clarity. Last week, a group of organizations demanding a more culturally diverse curriculum in New York City public schools took to the Department of Education’s (DOE) Lower Manhattan headquarters seeking to remind the authorities of the debt they have with the city to expand culturally responsive projects in schools.citylimits.org