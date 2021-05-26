Mark Hamill Responds To A 3,300-Year-Old Find That Just May Give Him Flashbacks To The Rancor Pit
Following Mark Hamill on Twitter is like flipping through the channels on TV. From politics to jokes Hamill’s Twitter feed definitely keeps his over 4 million followers entertained. This morning Hamill retweeted a post by the Museum Archive that just might give him flashbacks to the Rancor pit. It seems that a group of archaeologists found a once-in-a-lifetime find, a 3,300-year-old claw from an extinct bird called a “Moa”. What is really fascinating about this find is that it still has flesh and muscles attached to it. While this find is pretty interesting on its own it was Mark Hamill’s response to it that also gave us a laugh as well.www.thathashtagshow.com