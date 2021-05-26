Mark Hamill Responds To A 3,300-Year-Old Find That Just May Give Him Flashbacks To The Rancor Pit

Sometimes fans say things in the heat of the moment without really thinking, and then sometimes they’re kidding and don’t get a chance to say so until they’ve already earned a response from those that they’ve been trolling. That was the case for one TikTok user that went online to post how it’s vastly unfair that those that have been using the app for a while have to scratch and scrape to get the followers they have, while an actor from some old movie can get on TikTok and have millions of views and a massive number of followers in a very short time. Well, it does sound a little unfair, at least until one realizes that the actor in question helped to create one of the biggest movie franchises in history and, despite his lack of success for a long time after, remained as one of the most popular faces in the world. The fact that anyone would even try to troll Mark Hamill is kind of ludicrous, to be honest since the guy has been a famous name for quite a while. His career did drop off a bit in the years following the original Star Wars trilogy, but he never went away entirely and has been a steady presence in show business for decades now, especially since he’s done more than just Star Wars. It was made apparent rather quickly that Hamill hasn’t lost his sense of style either when he came on TikTok and gave a response to the trolling that was absolutely perfect as he was composed and even a bit witty in his reply. Let no one ever say that Master Skywalker wasn’t able to clap back at those that want to at least attempt to ridicule him.