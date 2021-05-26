Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mark Hamill Responds To A 3,300-Year-Old Find That Just May Give Him Flashbacks To The Rancor Pit

By Greg Evans
thathashtagshow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Mark Hamill on Twitter is like flipping through the channels on TV. From politics to jokes Hamill’s Twitter feed definitely keeps his over 4 million followers entertained. This morning Hamill retweeted a post by the Museum Archive that just might give him flashbacks to the Rancor pit. It seems that a group of archaeologists found a once-in-a-lifetime find, a 3,300-year-old claw from an extinct bird called a “Moa”. What is really fascinating about this find is that it still has flesh and muscles attached to it. While this find is pretty interesting on its own it was Mark Hamill’s response to it that also gave us a laugh as well.

www.thathashtagshow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hamill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flashbacks#The Museum Archive#Jokes Hamill#Twitter Moment#Hamillhimself#Tv#Rancors#Politics#Muscles#Archaeologists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral VideosComicBook

Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares His “First (and Probably Last)” TikTok

Last week, beloved Star Wars legend Mark Hamill took to social media to warn of a fake TikTok account that was pretending to be him. He wanted fans to know that he wasn't on the social media site, but it looks like he's already changed his mind and decided to make a real account. Hamill joined TikTok this week to share a fun video of him with his dog, Mable. You can follow him on the social media app here to check out his first "(and probably last)" TikTok.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Mark Hamill Hilariously Responds To TikToker Shook About How Quickly He Got Followers

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There are plenty of celebrities who are active on social media, and one of the most delightful would have to be Mark Hamill. The Star Wars icon seems to take great pleasure in chopping it up with fans and occasionally sharing fun, behind-the-scenes Star Wars trivia or tidbits regarding his career. The star is active on a number of platforms and recently joined TikTok and made quite a splash, but one commentator was a bit shook by how quickly Hamill earned followers. So of course, the actor had to provide a hilarious response.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Mark Hamill Has Perfect Reaction to Recent Archaeological Discovery

Mark Hamill is one of the Internet's greatest joys and he recently expanded his presence by joining TikTok. However, joining new platforms hasn't stopped him from being active on Twitter where he often shares history about Star Wars as well as some of his other projects and appearances. Hamill often comments on news and cracks jokes, especially when something can be related to Star Wars. Recently, he shared an article about a recent archaeological discovery, and his caption was perfect.
Moviesnerdist.com

Playing Skeletor Helped Persuade Mark Hamill to Not Quit Animation

Mark Hamill is iconic to the world because of his role as Luke Skywalker. But we nerds of course know his true iconic status is thanks to his epic voice acting career. And no, we’re not only talking about Joker in Batman: The Animated Series. But it seems, according to a story in Entertainment Weekly, that Hamill was looking to leave the world of animated voice acting behind. Until Skeletor, Masters of the Universe‘s so-called “Lord of Destruction,” convinced him otherwise.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Star Wars’ Mark Hamill’s Has The Best Response To Scientists Finding Fossilized Claw

Star Wars’ Mark Hamill is no stranger to Twitter, as he' known to leave a funny comment referencing his work or share a rare story that makes fans go wild. So far, Hamill has co-signed on fan theories, addressed a popular and horrifying theory about Ewoks, and even responded to James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. There is no shortage of content when it comes to Mark Hamill’s Twitter presence, and he recently had the best response to scientists finding a fossilized claw.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares BTS Clip From Return of the Jedi, Pokes Fun at Harrison Ford

Having a bad day? Chances are Mark Hamill's Twitter account will cheer you up! The actor known for playing Luke Skywalker is always posting delightful content ranging from Star Wars history to behind-the-scenes stories. Hamill also loves cracking jokes and had a great response earlier this week to the news of a recent paleontological discovery. In Hamill's latest tweet, he shared some adorable behind-the-scenes clips from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and poked fun at his longtime castmate, Harrison Ford.
MoviesInside the Magic

Mark Hamill Shares Hilarious ‘Star Wars’ Carrie Fisher Meme

Actor Mark Hamill is nothing less than a legend in the Star Wars community. Once Luke Skywalker gets going on social media, sharing behind-the-scenes facts or hilarious stories about filming the original trilogy, your day gets a little bit better. For over four decades, Mark Hamill has been entertaining Star...
Moviesbelloflostsouls.net

Mark Hamill Spots a Real ‘Star Wars’ Monster

Starts with a Mark Hamill joke and ends with a cool statue of a classic Star Wars statue. The actor is known for backing weird fan theories and cracking jokes on social media. This time Hamill focused on a scary-looking set of claws. He should know – he had a...
Behind Viral VideosTVOvermind

Mark Hamill Trolls Tik Tok Troll With His Own Hilarious Trolling

Sometimes fans say things in the heat of the moment without really thinking, and then sometimes they’re kidding and don’t get a chance to say so until they’ve already earned a response from those that they’ve been trolling. That was the case for one TikTok user that went online to post how it’s vastly unfair that those that have been using the app for a while have to scratch and scrape to get the followers they have, while an actor from some old movie can get on TikTok and have millions of views and a massive number of followers in a very short time. Well, it does sound a little unfair, at least until one realizes that the actor in question helped to create one of the biggest movie franchises in history and, despite his lack of success for a long time after, remained as one of the most popular faces in the world. The fact that anyone would even try to troll Mark Hamill is kind of ludicrous, to be honest since the guy has been a famous name for quite a while. His career did drop off a bit in the years following the original Star Wars trilogy, but he never went away entirely and has been a steady presence in show business for decades now, especially since he’s done more than just Star Wars. It was made apparent rather quickly that Hamill hasn’t lost his sense of style either when he came on TikTok and gave a response to the trolling that was absolutely perfect as he was composed and even a bit witty in his reply. Let no one ever say that Master Skywalker wasn’t able to clap back at those that want to at least attempt to ridicule him.
MoviesInside the Magic

Mark Hamill Hilariously Recalls Luke’s Rancor Battle

Ever since Mark Hamill reprised his role of Luke Skywalker on The Mandalorian’s Season 2 finale, his always active social media presence has been even more noticeable. The actor even joined in on the May the Fourth festivities by poking fun at himself, noting that he likely will never be a part of a franchise as big as Star Wars! That being said, Star Wars fans always get a kick when Hamill references the George Lucas-created franchise online.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill Shares A+ Response To Vintage Empire Strikes Back Trailer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. When it comes to the Star Wars franchise, fans certainly have their favorite movies, and The Empire Strikes Back but, when it comes to what’s arguably the best film, many are likely to mention The Empire Strikes Back as an answer. The 1980 film is viewed as a major turning point for the franchise, as it opted for a tone much darker than its 1977 predecessor. And of course, it features one of the most iconic reveals in the history of cinema. Fans aren’t the only ones who appreciate the film though, as Star Wars legend Mark Hamill does, too. With this, he had an A+ response when he spotted a vintage trailer for the movie.
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Mark Hamill and Freddy Krueger Actor Have Major Beef

For years, there has been a story circulating online about Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund’s involvement in Mark Hamill’s initial Star Wars audition. Englund’s version of the story goes that Hamill was a struggling actor sleeping on his couch and he encouraged the young man to try out for a role in George Lucas’s new space opera franchise.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Joking About Luke And Leia’s Infamous Kiss

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In the world of Star Wars, some plot points will never stop being the butt of endless jokes. And the one that started it all was the fact that before they were revealed to be brother and sister, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia shared what would become an infamous kiss in The Empire Strikes Back. And after 41 years, even Mark Hamill himself can’t stop cracking wise about this moment that fans have never let go of.
MoviesMovieWeb

Mark Hamill Joins Star Wars Fans in Wishing George Lucas a Happy 77th Birthday

George Lucas is trending online as Mark Hamill and fans pay tribute to the Star Wars creator in honor of his 77th birthday. Known for founding Lucasfilm and LucasArts along with creating the extremely popular Star Wars franchise, Lucas has long been a household name across the world. Grateful for the years of entertainment so many have been given thanks to what George Lucas has created, thousands of fans are praising the filmmaker along with sending him well wishes for his birthday.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Legend, Mark Hamill, Claps Back At Harrison Ford Haters

Mark Hamill is not only well-known for his starring role as Luke Skywalker in George Lucas’s Star Wars franchise, but the actor has also solidified himself as a leading social media commentator. He often shares content online such as hilarious takes on scientific discoveries or reacting to a dog seeing his fictional father, Darth Vader, on-screen for the first time.
MoviesTVOvermind

Watch Teen Titans Go! Praise Mark Hamill’s Joker And Slam Jared Leto’s

Someone bust out the butter, Jared Leto just got toasted. Okay yeah, that was lame but it was pretty funny to see the different faces of the Joker represented in this episode of Teen Titans Go! when Cyborg, Beast Boy, and yes, even Robin decided to mimic the Joker. It definitely goes to show that there’s not nearly as much respect for Jared Leto’s version since when compared to Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger, and of course Mark Hamill’s version, Leto kind of lets down. It does feel as though there was a lot of faith going into the Suicide Squad movie that Leto would do something that no one else ever had, which was turn the Joker into a silver-toothed, slicked-back gangster that was more about tattoos and knives than guns and lethal gags. It was a different version, there was no denying this, but it didn’t really fire on all cylinders for a lot of people since it’s become kind of the go-to joke when it comes to the Joker.