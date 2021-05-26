This Gardener Grows 35 Herbs and Veggies on Her Tiny San Francisco Balcony

Spring is a time of optimism. But summer is coming and you’ll have to look after what you plant. Don’t take on more than you can handle. Plant frost-sensitive vegetables and flowers in the latter part of May. When planting, make sure the soil surface is smooth, with fine soil and no lumps. Read the seed packets to determine spacing, length of germination, and days to maturity. Keep the seed rows moist to ensure germination. Mark your rows or keep a record of what you planted and where.