This Gardener Grows 35 Herbs and Veggies on Her Tiny San Francisco Balcony

Like plenty of other people, photographer Leslie Santarina decided to give edible gardening a shot for the first time last year after waiting in one too many long lines at her local market. Pre-Covid, though, the life-long San Franciscan had other motivations for growing her own arugula, beans, beets, radishes and cherry tomatoes. “I didn’t want to pay $20 for salads in this city anymore,” says Santarina. “So, I decided to grow a garden out my door.”

