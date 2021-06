Ray Wylie Hubbard is the ideal example of an artist whose popular following is based not on glamor or gimmickry, but rather the fact that he’s simply a down-home guy. At age 74, he’s not about to abandon that unpretentious persona and be anyone but himself. Some 45 years into a prodigious career that’s yielded 18 albums, an autobiography and the aspect and admiration of everyone from his pal Willie Nelson to Ringo Starr and Joe Walsh — both of whom make guest appearances on his latest album, Co-Starring — he’s as vital as ever, still making music with the same enthusiasm he’s evidenced over the entire course of his career.